Brera Holdings’ FENIX TROPHY Tournament Begins in Poland

Milan, Italy, Sept. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brera Holdings PLC (Nasdaq: BREA), the only publicly-traded multi-club ownership football (American soccer) focused company, today announced that the Fourth Annual FENIX Trophy tournament, an international sporting event owned by the Company and organized by its Brera FC Milan-based football club, kicked off in Poland on September 21.

The tournament, which features European non-professional clubs, each paired with a charity partner recognized for its social, historical, and cultural contributions, opened with a match between Polish team KP Bòr and their Serbian guests, FK Miljakovac, at the Miejski Stadium in the town of Oborniki Slaskie. The match, which was won by FK Miljakovac by a score of 1-2, was followed by a post-game reception embodying the spirit of camaraderie inherent to the event.

This edition of the FENIX Trophy marks an expansion featuring 16 teams, up from 12 last year, and also features a round-trip knockout format in which the clubs face each other with two-legged home and away ties, over two rounds. This stage will run from September until December (1st round) and from January until April (2nd round).

“The tournament champions values such as hospitality, mutual respect, and friendship, creating an atmosphere that resonates well beyond the final whistle,” said Brera chief executive Pierre Galoppi. “We hope fans will join us in celebrating the unifying power of sport, community, and this beautiful sport at the FENIX Trophy.”

Mr. Galoppi added that although the tournament’s finances are currently individually managed by its constituent teams, Brera Holdings may, in the future, strike commercial deals to manage all of the tournament’s finances. Tournament revenue, he said, includes revenue from ticket sales, advertising promotions, and team-related merchandise.

The tournament will continue in 16 different cities in 14 countries around Europe. To access the tournament schedule, please go to www.fenixtrophy.eu. To purchase tickets to tournament matches, please visit the websites of the tournament teams, or visit the box office at the tournament venues.





Caption: FC United of Manchester, the breakaway club of Manchester United, won the previous FENIX Trophy with a 4-0 win over Czech side Prague Raptors (ph Kamil Wilkowski)

ABOUT BRERA HOLDINGS PLC

Brera Holdings PLC (Nasdaq: BREA) is focused on expanding its social impact football (American soccer) business by developing a global portfolio of emerging football and other sports clubs, which will provide increased opportunities to earn tournament prizes, gain sponsorships, and provide other professional football and sports-related consulting services.

The Company seeks to build on the legacy and brand of Brera FC, the first football club acquired by the Company in 2022. Brera FC, known as "The Third Team of Milan," is an amateur football association building an alternative football legacy since its founding in 2000. The Company owns the trademarked FENIX Trophy Tournament, a nonprofessional pan-European football competition recognized by UEFA, inaugurated in September 2021 and organized by Brera FC. "FENIX" is an acronym for "Friendly European Nonprofessional Innovative Xenial." BBC Sport has called the FENIX Trophy "the Champions League for amateurs," and ESPN covered the 2024 FENIX Trophy finals. In October 2022, the Internet Marketing Association, at its IMPACT 22 Conference, named Brera FC as its award recipient for "Social Impact Through Soccer," recognizing the Company's focus at an international level with this distinction.

In March 2023, the Company expanded to Africa by establishing Brera Tchumene FC, a team then admitted to the Second Division League in Mozambique, a country of nearly 32 million people. Brera Tchumene FC won its post-season tournament and, in November 2023, was promoted to Mocambola, the First Division in Mozambique. In April 2023, the Company acquired 90% of the European first-division football team Fudbalski Klub Akademija Pandev, now known as Brera Strumica FC, in North Macedonia, a country with participation rights in two major Union of European Football Association ("UEFA") competitions.

In June 2023, Brera acquired a strategic stake in Manchester United PLC, a portion of which was subject to a tender offer by Sir Jim Radcliffe and sold at a 74% realized gain. In July 2023, the Company completed the acquisition of a majority ownership in the Italian Serie A1 women's professional volleyball team UYBA Volley S.s.d.a.r.l. In September 2023, the Company assumed control of Bayanzurkh Sporting Ilch FC, a Mongolian National Premier League team, which became Brera Ilch FC when the football season resumed in March 2024. In January 2024, the Company announced the launch of a proactive search for an Italian Serie B football club target designed to bring multi-club ownership of the highest tiers of professional sports ownership to mass investors through the Company's Nasdaq-listed shares. In February 2024, the Brera Holdings Advisory Board was established with MLS founder and World Cup director Alan Rothenberg, luxury lifestyle executive Massimo Ferragamo, sports business leaders Paul Tosetti and Marshall Geller, and Italian football icon Giuseppe Rossi.

In June 2024, the North Macedonian women’s football club Tiverija Strumica officially became part of the Brera family with the establishment of a joint-stock company controlled by Brera Holdings called Women's Football Club Tiverija Brera AD Strumica (“Brera Tiverija”). Brera Tiverija is now a wholly-owned subsidiary of Brera Strumica FC. Brera Holdings PLC is focused on bottom-up value creation from undervalued sports clubs and talent, innovation-powered business growth, and socially impactful outcomes. See www.breraholdings.com



Forward-Looking Statements

This communication contains "forward-looking statements." Such statements may be preceded by the words "intends," "may," "will," "plans," "expects," "anticipates," "projects," "predicts," "estimates," "aims," "believes," "hopes," "potential," or similar words. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, are based on certain assumptions, and are subject to various known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's control, and cannot be predicted or quantified, and, consequently, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, risks and uncertainties associated with (i) difficulties in obtaining financing on commercially reasonable terms; (ii) changes in the size and nature of our competition; (iii) loss of one or more key executives or brand ambassadors; and (iv) changes in legal or regulatory requirements in the markets in which we operate. The Company assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise its forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Attachment

