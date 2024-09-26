Submit Release
Theratechnologies to Announce Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results and Provide Business Update

MONTREAL, Sept. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Theratechnologies Inc. (“Theratechnologies” or the “Company”) (TSX: TH) (NASDAQ: THTX), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative therapies, today announced the Company will report financial results and provide a business update for its third quarter ended August 31, 2024, on Thursday, October 10 at 8:30 a.m. ET.

The call will be hosted by Paul Lévesque, President and Chief Executive Officer. He will be joined by other members of the management team, including Philippe Dubuc, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Christian Marsolais, Ph.D., Senior Vice President and Chief Medical Officer and John Leasure, Global Commercial Officer who will be available to answer questions from participants following prepared remarks.

Participants are encouraged to join the call at least ten minutes in advance to secure access. Conference call dial-in and replay information can be found below.

CONFERENCE CALL INFORMATION
Conference Call Date October 10, 2024
Conference Call Time 8:30 a.m. ET
Webcast link https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/vy4y3hwc
Dial in 1-888-513-4119 (toll free) or 1-412-902-6615 (international)
Access Code 5313857
CONFERENCE CALL REPLAY
Toll Free 1-877-344-7529 (US) / 1-855-669-9658 (Canada)
International Toll 1-412-317-0088
Replay Access Code 2159194
Replay End Date October 17, 2024
To access the replay using an international dial-in number, please select this link:
https://services.choruscall.com/ccforms/replay.html


An archived webcast will also be available on the Company’s Investor Relations website under ‘Past Events’.

About Theratechnologies

Theratechnologies (TSX: TH) (NASDAQ: THTX) is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative therapies addressing unmet medical needs. Further information about Theratechnologies is available on the Company's website at www.theratech.com, on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and on EDGAR at www.sec.gov. Follow Theratechnologies on Linkedin and X (formerly Twitter). 

Contacts:

Investor inquiries:
Philippe Dubuc
Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
pdubuc@theratech.com
438-315-6608

Media inquiries:
Julie Schneiderman
Senior Director, Communications & Corporate Affairs
communications@theratech.com
1-514-336-7800


