Atlas-supported Underground Water Tank Development Recognized as ASCE Project of the Year

AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atlas Technical Consultants Inc., a leading provider of infrastructure and environmental solutions, today announced that the American Society of Civil Engineers (ASCE) Southern Idaho Section has awarded the Whistle Pig Tank development the 2023 Project of the Year in the less than $10 million category.

“This recognition is a testament to the exceptional geotechnical capabilities of our Boise team,” says Atlas CEO Jacque Hinman. “We’re proud of their hard work and look forward to their continued innovation and success.”

Addressing the critical issue of sufficient water supply, the project provides essential water storage and system resiliency for South Ada County residents and businesses.

Developed in collaboration with engineering firm Keller Associates for water utility company Veolia, the Whistle Pig Tank project faced unique design challenges. Veolia enlisted Keller to design a distinctive 2.65-million-gallon concrete tank, fully buried to harmonize with its surroundings.

Named after the groundhogs and ground squirrels native to the area, the Whistle Pig Tank was constructed within a steep hillside to minimize visibility and impact on the existing Birds of Prey site.

The tank incorporates several innovative elements: It’s filled using a series of pressure-reducing valves, and complex valving and controls manage bypass provisions. The tank’s mixing system leverages high-pressure water for mechanical mixing without the need for a pump. A small control structure on top of the tank includes provisions for future re-chlorination. Additionally, site enhancements involved challenging pipeline installations, an overflow pond, and creative grading and access improvements.

The Atlas team successfully guided the tank’s construction into the hillside, performing specialized geotechnical investigations, calculating lateral earth pressures, designing foundations and pavements, and offering comprehensive construction recommendations.

Beyond engineering and design, Atlas provided expertise in cost-effective construction solutions. The achievement builds on a decade-long partnership between Atlas and Keller Associates, with mutual trust and proven success from previous collaborations playing a significant role in securing the work.

Headquartered in Austin, Texas, Atlas is a leading provider of Infrastructure and Environmental Solutions. We partner with our clients to improve performance and extend the lifecycle of built and natural infrastructure assets stressed by climate, health, and economic impacts. With 3,500+ employees nationwide, Atlas brings deep technical expertise to public- and private-sector clients, integrating services across four primary disciplines: Environmental (ENV); Testing, Inspection and Certification (TIC); Engineering & Design (E&D); and Program Management/Construction Management, and Quality Management (PCQM). To learn more about Atlas innovations for transportation, commercial, water, government, education, and industrial markets, visit https://www.oneatlas.com.

