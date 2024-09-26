Submit Release
Integer Schedules Third Quarter 2024 Earnings Release and Conference Call for October 24, 2024

PLANO, Texas, Sept. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Integer Holdings Corporation (NYSE:ITGR) announced today that it plans to release financial and operational results for third quarter 2024 at 7 a.m. Central Time (CT) / 8 a.m. Eastern Time (ET) on Thursday, October 24, 2024. Following the release, Integer management will host a webcast at 8 a.m. CT / 9 a.m. ET to discuss these results. Other forward-looking and material information may also be discussed during this call.

Conference call details:

An audio replay will be available for seven days and can be accessed by dialing (800) 770-2030 or (609) 800-9909 and using Conference ID 4525826. The conference call will also be available live or via archived replay on the Investor Relations section of the Integer website at: investor.integer.net.

From time to time, the Company posts information that may be of interest to investors on its website at investor.integer.net. To automatically receive Integer financial news by email, please visit investor.integer.net and subscribe to email alerts.

About Integer®
Integer Holdings Corporation (NYSE:ITGR) is one of the largest medical device contract development and manufacturing organizations (CDMO) in the world, serving the cardiac rhythm management, neuromodulation, and cardio and vascular markets. As a strategic partner of choice to medical device companies and OEMs, the Company is committed to enhancing the lives of patients worldwide by providing innovative, high-quality products and solutions. The Company's brands include Greatbatch Medical®, Lake Region Medical® and Electrochem®. Additional information is available at www.integer.net.

Investor Relations:
Andrew Senn 
andrew.senn@integer.net 
763.951.8312 
   Media Relations:
Kelly Butler
kelly.butler@integer.net
214.618.4216

