SOGC Advocates for Universal Access to Contraceptives on World Contraception Day

OTTAWA, Ontario, Sept. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- To mark World Contraception Day, the Society of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists of Canada (SOGC) is reaffirming its call for universal free contraception with testimony today on Parliament Hill.



SOGC CEO Dr. Diane Francoeur will testify at the Standing Senate Committee on Social Affairs, Science and Technology at 11:30 a.m. ET on Bill C-64: An Act Respecting Pharmacare, which includes measures that would make birth control free for all Canadian women. She will reiterate the SOGC’s strong position that universal access to contraception is not only a fundamental health care right, but also a major step in advancing gender equality and economic opportunity for all Canadian women.

Contraception allows women to plan their lives, their families and their pregnancies. But Canada’s current patchwork coverage forces some women to opt for less effective methods or forego birth control altogether.

In 2024, no Canadian woman should have to choose between feeding her family and having autonomy over her reproductive health. That is why the SOGC is calling for urgent passage of Bill C-64 and to ensure all future negotiations with provinces and territories include the full range of birth control options.

As part of the SOGC’s efforts to improve contraceptive education, it will host its first Contraception Summit on Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2024, at 7 p.m. ET on YouTube Live . SOGC physicians will answer questions from women and address common myths and misinformation about birth control access. This interactive session aims to provide clear, accurate information to help women make informed decisions about their reproductive health.

For more details, visit www.sexandu.ca/contraception-summit.

"As we mark World Contraception Day, it is more important than ever that Canada takes bold action to recognize that contraception is not a luxury — it is a fundamental aspect of women's health that gives women control over their lives and their futures. We cannot allow financial barriers to limit access. It’s time all of Canada fully embraces free birth control as a public health priority.” — Dr. Lynn Murphy-Kaulbeck, President, Society of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists of Canada

