Inovalon Ranked #1 For Provider Revenue Cycle Management and Performance Analytics Software by Black Book Research

Annual Client-Rated Survey Recognizes Inovalon as Top Vendor for RCM Intelligence & Analytics Solutions in 2024

BOWIE, Md., Sept. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inovalon, a leading provider of cloud-based software solutions empowering data-driven healthcare, announced today that it earned the #1 rank in the 2024 Black Book Provider Enterprise RCM Analytics Solutions survey. The company proudly earned top ratings across 12 key performance indicators, including innovation, breadth of offerings, trust, and best of breed technology and process improvement. Nearly 1,000 provider organizations were involved with the survey that placed Inovalon ahead of all other data analytics providers including Change Healthcare, MedeAnalytics, Arcadia, Epic Cognito, Health Catalyst, and FinThrive.



Inovalon's Provider Cloud solutions, powered by the Inovalon ONE® Platform, provide data-driven workflows and analytics that more than 53,000 provider sites of care rely on to improve healthcare outcomes, achieve greater operational efficiencies, and receive more accurate, timely reimbursements.

As part of its Revenue Cycle Management software suite, Inovalon’s RCM Intelligence solution stands out for enabling revenue cycle managers and other decision-makers to seamlessly discover, predict, and benchmark claims, remittance, and workflow data in one end-to-end application. The solution's actionable insights pinpoint the root causes of reimbursement delays and claims denials, ultimately helping healthcare organizations reduce days in accounts receivable and boost cash flow.

“Having action-oriented intelligence and analytics about your revenue cycle performance provides the key insights behind claims and remittance data necessary to sustain financial stability and growth while delivering excellent patient care,” said Julie Lambert, President and General Manager of Inovalon’s Provider Business Unit. “Achieving this recognition from Black Book underscores our commitment to helping healthcare organizations across the care continuum improve economic performance and patient outcomes.”

The 2024 Black Book Revenue Cycle Management Analytics Survey gathered insights from 2,115 users across 977 provider organizations from Q3 2023 to Q3 2024 to evaluate nearly 50 analytics solutions, technology, managed services, and SaaS suppliers as individual offerings or bundled arrangements.

“Inovalon continues to demonstrate its ability to deliver enterprise-wide analytics solutions across the provider and payer markets that provide efficiency and financial gains for their customers,” said Doug Brown, managing partner of Black Book. “Inovalon’s RCM Intelligence product, part of their RCM solution suite, can empower providers to turn insights into action to help them identify solutions, rather than problems, to maximize efficiency.”

To download the full report, please visit: https://www.inovalon.com/rcm-rank. To learn more about Inovalon’s RCM Intelligence solution, please visit: https://www.inovalon.com/rcm-analytics.

About Inovalon

Inovalon is a leading provider of cloud-based SaaS solutions empowering data-driven healthcare. The Inovalon ONE® Platform brings together national-scale connectivity, real-time primary source data access, and advanced analytics into a sophisticated cloud-based platform empowering improved outcomes and economics across the healthcare ecosystem. The company’s analytics and capabilities are used by nearly 20,000 customers supporting more than 53,000 sites of care, and are informed by the primary source data of more than 85 billion medical events across 1.1 million physicians, 675,000 clinical settings, and 394 million unique lives. For more information, visit www.inovalon.com/.

Contact:

Tom Paolella

Sr. Director, Press and Analyst Relations, Inovalon

Thomas.Paolella@inovalon.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.