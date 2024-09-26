Praxis Precision Medicines presents on ulixacaltamide Essential3 program at the Movement Disorders Society 2024 International Congress

BOSTON, Sept. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRAX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company translating genetic insights into the development of therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders characterized by neuronal excitation-inhibition imbalance, today announced the presentation of a poster and platform talk showcasing its Phase 3 clinical program evaluating ulixacaltamide for adults with essential tremor (ET) at the Movement Disorders Society (MDS) 2024 International Congress taking place in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, September 27 – October 1, 2024.



Praxis at MDS 2024 | Pennsylvania Convention Center

Meet us at booth #1008 or head to one of our presentations listed below where we will share progress on our journey to develop a new ET therapy

Essential3: An Innovative Multi-Study Phase 3 Program to Evaluate the Efficacy and Safety of Ulixacaltamide

Platform Presentation

Saturday, September 28

1:30 – 2:30 PM ET | Group 1: Clinical Trials | Meeting Room 204C



Poster Presentation

Sunday, September 29

1:00 – 3:00 PM ET | Poster #641 | Exhibit Hall A

Materials will be made available on the Resources page of the Praxis website following presentation at MDS 2024: https://praxismedicines.com/resources/.

About Ulixacaltamide

Ulixacaltamide is a differentiated and highly selective small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels designed to block abnormal neuronal burst firing in the Cerebello-Thalamo-Cortical (CTC) circuit correlated with tremor activity. Ulixacaltamide, the most advanced program within Praxis’ Cerebrum™ small molecule platform, is currently in development for the treatment of essential tremor. www.praxisessentialtremor.com.

About Praxis

Praxis Precision Medicines is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company translating insights from genetic epilepsies into the development of therapies for CNS disorders characterized by neuronal excitation-inhibition imbalance. Praxis is applying genetic insights to the discovery and development of therapies for rare and more prevalent neurological disorders through our proprietary small molecule platform, Cerebrum™, and antisense oligonucleotide (ASO) platform, Solidus™, using our understanding of shared biological targets and circuits in the brain. Praxis has established a diversified, multimodal CNS portfolio including multiple programs across movement disorders and epilepsy, with four clinical-stage product candidates. For more information, please visit www.praxismedicines.com and follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram and Twitter/X.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other federal securities laws, including express or implied statements regarding Praxis’ future expectations, plans and prospects, including, without limitation, statements regarding the anticipated timing of Praxis’ clinical trials, the development of Praxis’ product candidates and the potential therapeutic effects of Praxis’ product candidates, as well as other statements containing the words “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “endeavor,” “estimate,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “may,” “might,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “seek,” “should,” “target,” “will” or “would” and similar expressions that constitute forward-looking statements under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

The express or implied forward-looking statements included in this press release are only predictions and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including, without limitation: uncertainties inherent in clinical trials; the expected timing of clinical trials, data readouts and the results thereof, and submissions for regulatory approval or review by governmental authorities; regulatory approvals to conduct trials; and other risks concerning Praxis’ programs and operations as described in its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023 and other filings made with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Although Praxis’ forward-looking statements reflect the good faith judgment of its management, these statements are based only on information and factors currently known by Praxis. As a result, you are cautioned not to rely on these forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement made in this press release speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Praxis undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

Investor Contact: Praxis Precision Medicines investors@praxismedicines.com 857-702-9452

