Pacira Announces the Presentation of 104-Week Safety and Efficacy Data Following Local Administration of PCRX-201 for Moderate to Severe Osteoarthritis of the Knee

TAMPA, Fla., Sept. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: PCRX), the industry leader in the delivery of innovative, non-opioid pain therapies, today announced the upcoming presentation of new data in support of its gene therapy candidate, PCRX-201 (enekinragene inzadenovec). The data will be presented at the American College of Rheumatology’s annual ACR Convergence meeting, being held in Washington, D.C. November 14–19.

Presentation Title: Sustained Clinical Effects After a Single Intra-articular Injection of PCRX-201 for Moderate-to-Severe Osteoarthritis of the Knee

Presented By: Stanley Cohen, MD, a board-certified rheumatologist and Co-Medical Director of the Metroplex Clinical Research Center in Dallas, TX

Date & Time: Sunday, November 17 from 10:30 am – 12:30 pm EST

PCRX-201 is a locally administered gene therapy, designed to produce interleukin-1 receptor antagonist (IL-1Ra), a naturally occurring, anti-inflammatory protein with a proven mechanism of action that reduces interleukin-1 (IL-1) signaling, a known factor in the development and progression of osteoarthritis of the knee. Unlike systemically administered gene therapies, PCRX-201 delivers the medicine where it matters and uses an inducible promoter to mimic the body’s natural response to inflammation by “turning on” the expression of IL-1Ra when inflammation is present in the joint to reduce pain and disability and potentially slow structural progression.

In March 2024, PCRX-201 became the first-ever gene therapy product candidate in osteoarthritis to receive Regenerative Medicine Advanced Therapy (RMAT) designation from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

RMAT designation provides the benefits of intensive FDA guidance on efficient drug development, including the ability for early interactions with the FDA to discuss surrogate or intermediate endpoints, potential ways to support accelerated approval and satisfy post-approval requirements, potential priority review of the Biologics License Application (BLA), and other opportunities to expedite development and review. PCRX-201 was also granted Advanced Therapy Medicinal Products (ATMP) designation by the European Medicines Agency in May 2023.

About Pacira BioSciences

Pacira BioSciences delivers innovative, non-opioid pain therapies to transform the lives of patients. Pacira has three commercial-stage non-opioid treatments: EXPAREL® (bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension), a long-acting local analgesic currently approved for infiltration, fascial plane block, and as an interscalene brachial plexus nerve block for postsurgical pain management; ZILRETTA® (triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension), an extended-release, intra-articular injection indicated for the management of osteoarthritis knee pain; and ioveraº®, a novel, handheld device for delivering immediate, long-acting, drug-free pain control using precise, controlled doses of cold temperature to a targeted nerve. The company is also advancing the development of PCRX-201, a novel locally administered gene therapy with the potential to treat large prevalent diseases like osteoarthritis. To learn more about Pacira, visit www.pacira.com .

Investor Contact: Susan Mesco, (973) 451-4030 susan.mesco@pacira.com Media Contact: Sara Marino, (973) 248-7005 Sara.marino@pacira.com

