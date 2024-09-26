Ultragenyx Announces Upcoming Setrusumab (UX143) Presentations at the ASBMR 2024 Annual Meeting

NOVATO, Calif., Sept. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ: RARE) today announced that it will present seven abstracts related to its ongoing late-stage program evaluating setrusumab (UX143) and osteogenesis imperfecta (OI), including a late-breaker oral presentation of the 14-month data from the Phase 2/3 Orbit study, at the American Society for Bone and Mineral Research (ASBMR) 2024 Annual Meeting. The meeting is being held September 27-30, 2024, in Toronto, Canada.

“Presentations at this year’s ASBMR meeting add to our growing knowledge of the real-world impact and burden of OI and underscore the urgent need for an innovative therapy for these patients,” stated Eric Crombez, M.D., chief medical officer at Ultragenyx. “We will also present the phase 2 Orbit study results that we previously announced in June, which demonstrate a rapid and clinically meaningful increase in bone mineral density and a corresponding decrease in annualized fracture rate through month 14.”

Details of the setrusumab presentations:

Title: Integrated Bone Biomarker Analyses to Define Setrusumab Mechanism of Action in Pediatric and Young Adult Subjects with Osteogenesis Imperfecta and to Inform Dose Selection in the Orbit Study

Session: Welcome Reception and Plenary Poster Session

Presentation Number: Plenary Poster (#Fri-423)

Session Date / Time: Friday, September 27, 5:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m. ET

Will also be presented during the Clinical Career Spotlight Rapid Fire session (#Sun-423) and during Poster Session I (#Sun-423)

Title: Burden of Illness of Osteogenesis Imperfecta in Ontario, Canada

Session: Late Breaking Poster Session I

Presentation Number: #Sat-LB 592

Session Date / Time: Saturday, September 28, 2:15 p.m.- 3:45 p.m. ET

Title: Manifestations and Comorbid Conditions Among Patients with Osteogenesis Imperfecta (OI): A US Retrospective Claims Database Analysis

Session: Poster Session I

Presentation Number: #Sat-447

Session Date / Time: Saturday, September 28, 2:15 p.m.- 3:45 p.m. ET

Title: Fracture Rates for Patients Living with Osteogenesis Imperfecta (OI): Real-world Results from US Retrospective Claims

Session: Poster Session I

Presentation Number: #Sat-446

Session Date / Time: Saturday, September 28, 2:15 p.m. - 3:45 p.m. ET

Title: Population Pharmacokinetics (PK) and PK/Pharmacodynamics Analyses to Select the Phase 3 Dose of Setrusumab in Pediatric Patients with Osteogenesis Imperfecta: Results from Phase 2 of the Orbit Study

Session: Oral Presentations: Pregnancy Associated Bone Loss and Other Rare Bone Diseases

Presentation Number: #1063

Presentation Date / Time: Sunday, September 29, 11:45 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. ET

Title: Healthcare Resource Use (HRU) and Costs for Patients Living with Osteogenesis Imperfecta (OI): Results from US Retrospective Claims

Session: Poster Session II

Presentation Number: #Sun-446

Session Date / Time: Sunday, September 29, 2:15 p.m. - 3:45 p.m. ET

Title: Sustained Reduction in Fracture Rate in Patients with OI Treated with Setrusumab: Fourteen Month Data from Phase 2 of the Phase 2/3 Orbit Study

Session: Late-Breaking Oral Presentations: Clinical Science

Presentation Number: #1125

Presentation Date / Time: Monday, September 30, 12:00 p.m. - 12:15 p.m. ET

About Osteogenesis Imperfecta (OI)

Osteogenesis Imperfecta (OI) includes a group of genetic disorders impacting bone metabolism. Approximately 85% to 90% of OI cases are caused by genetic variants in the COL1A1 or COL1A2 genes, leading to either reduced or abnormal collagen and changes in bone metabolism. The collagen mutations in OI can result in increased bone brittleness, which contributes to a high rate of fractures. Patients with OI also exhibit inadequate production of new bone and excess bone resorption, resulting in decreased bone mineral density, bone fragility and weakness. OI can also lead to bone deformities, abnormal spine curvature, pain, decreased mobility, and short stature. No treatments are globally approved for OI, which affects approximately 60,000 people in commercially accessible geographies.

About Setrusumab (UX143)

Setrusumab is a fully human monoclonal antibody that inhibits sclerostin, a negative regulator of bone formation. Blocking sclerostin is expected to increase new bone formation, bone mineral density and bone strength in OI. In mouse models of OI, the use of anti-sclerostin antibodies was shown to increase bone formation, improve bone mass to normal levels, and increase bone strength against fracture force testing to normal levels.

In 2019, Mereo BioPharma completed the Phase 2b dose-finding study (ASTEROID) for setrusumab in 112 adults with OI. The ASTEROID study demonstrated treatment with setrusumab resulted in a clear, dose-dependent and statistically significant effect on bone formation and bone density at multiple anatomical sites among adult participants with OI.

Ultragenyx and Mereo BioPharma are collaborating on the development of setrusumab globally based on the collaboration and license agreement between the parties. The companies have developed a comprehensive late-stage program to continue development of setrusumab in pediatric and young adult patients across OI sub-types I, III and IV.

About Ultragenyx

Ultragenyx is a biopharmaceutical company committed to bringing novel therapies to patients for the treatment of serious rare and ultrarare genetic diseases. The company has built a diverse portfolio of approved medicines and treatment candidates aimed at addressing diseases with high unmet medical need and clear biology, for which there are typically no approved therapies treating the underlying disease.

The company is led by a management team experienced in the development and commercialization of rare disease therapeutics. Ultragenyx’s strategy is predicated upon time- and cost-efficient drug development, with the goal of delivering safe and effective therapies to patients with the utmost urgency.

For more information on Ultragenyx, please visit the company's website at: www.ultragenyx.com.

