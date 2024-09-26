Media Advisory: MADD Canada Launches New School Program with Special Screening

EDMONTON, Alberta, Sept. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MADD Canada is excited to invite the media to a special screening for the launch of the 2024-2025 National School Program sponsored by KAG Canada. This powerful School Program educates young people about the serious consequences of impaired driving and how to prevent it.



MADD Canada’s School Program One Last Dance will be presented to hundreds of thousands of students in grades 7 through 12 across Canada. These educational 1- hour presentations aim to reduce impaired driving among youth by delivering a strong message about its impact. They also equip youth with the knowledge and motivation to avoid driving impaired or riding with an impaired driver.

Media are welcome to attend the special screening and speak with special guests, students and staff.

Date: Tuesday, October 1st at 9:00 A.M. MDT Location: Laurier Heights School, 8210 - 142 Street NW, Edmonton T5R 0L9 Guests: Dawn Regan, MADD Canada Chief Operating Officer Derek Friesen, KAG Canada Senior Vice President of Finance



Road crashes are a leading cause of death among Canadian youth, with alcohol, cannabis and/or other drugs involved in more than half of those crashes. Through these educational presentations, MADD Canada is empowering young people to make responsible decisions, helping to prevent tragedies and making our roads safer for everyone.

The School Program will be available in the traditional assembly format, as well as classroom or virtual formats, depending on each school’s preference. Following the presentation, schools receive an Educators’ Guide and School Kits with additional scenarios to help teachers continue the sober driving conversation throughout the school year.

To view a clip of MADD Canada’s School Program, please visit: https://maddyouth.ca/school-program/.

To RSVP for the event or to arrange an interview, contact:

Dawn Regan, MADD Canada Chief Operating Officer, 1-800-665-6233 ext. 223 or dregan@madd.ca

