PalletTrader Celebrates Jessica Dzugan as 2024 Women in Supply Chain Trailblazer Honoree

SOUTH PLAINFIELD, N.J., Sept. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PalletTrader, the leading innovator of technology-driven pallet solutions, proudly announces that Jessica Dzugan, Vice President of Technology & Innovation, has been named a 2024 Women in Supply Chain Trailblazer by Food Logistics and Supply & Demand Chain Executive. The award honors female leaders who have made substantial contributions to the supply chain sector, driving technological advancement and fostering the growth of future female leaders.



“Jessica’s leadership and innovation has helped to transform and digitalize the pallet industry,” said John Vaccaro, Founder and CEO of PalletTrader. “Her strategic advancements have not only optimized pallet procurement practices but have also set new standards in the pallet sector, demonstrating the powerful impact of data-driven solutions.”

Dzugan’s recognition in the Trailblazers category displays her pioneering role in revolutionizing the pallet industry. She spearheaded the development of PalletTrader, the nation’s first online pallet marketplace and order management platform. The platform launched in 2022 bringing a much needed update to dated pallet procurement and management practices. Since its launch, Jessica and her team have rolled out new product offerings and expanded services to meet the needs of both pallet buyers and the pallet supplier community. Her efforts not only contributed to building out the largest, digital nationwide network of pallet suppliers, providing on-demand reach to pallet supply and pricing, but also helped bring data-driven insights and centralized visibility to what is typically a gray, fragmented sector of the industry.

“Being recognized as a Trailblazer is a reflection of the impact that innovation and strategic leadership can have on an industry,” said Dzugan. “I am committed to driving further advancements that will continue to improve efficiency and transparency in the pallet sector, while also mentoring the next generation of female leaders in our field. PalletTrader has taken many steps forward in 2024, with many more to come in the years ahead.”

Jessica’s contribution to the space is rooted in her steadfast understanding of supply chain, where she has spent the last 16 years at Bettaway Supply Chain services, a 40+ year supply chain company with core focuses in transportation, logistics, warehousing and pallet management. Today, she continues to focus on leveraging cutting edge technologies to enhance the operational efficiency across both PalletTrader and Bettaway, ultimately providing better resource management, increased cost savings, and enhanced services for clients.

As PalletTrader expands across North America, Dzugan’s expertise will be crucial in navigating new markets and establishing strong strategic partnerships. Her commitment to creating a more inclusive and innovative workplace continues to drive the company’s growth and influence within the supply chain sector.

About PalletTrader

At PalletTrader, we're transforming the way businesses handle pallet procurement and pallet operations. Leveraging advanced technology, we provide comprehensive pallet solutions spanning a wide spectrum of services. Our fully managed solutions offer a seamless experience for our users, simplifying complex processes and enhancing efficiency. More than just a service provider, we've created a centralized marketplace empowering both buyers and sellers of pallets with more control, convenience, and choice. Trust PalletTrader to reshape your pallet needs- where innovation meets practicality.

