Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. Announces Payment of Quarterly Dividend

GREAT NECK, N.Y., Sept. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ: LOAN ) announced today that, in accordance with the board approved dividend declared on July 29, 2024, a cash dividend of $0.115 per share will be paid to all shareholders of record on October 8, 2024. The dividend will be paid on October 15, 2024.

Contact: Assaf Ran, CEO (516) 444-3400 SOURCE: Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc.

