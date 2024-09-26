Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi: National Day of the People’s Republic of China

Congratulatory remarks on the occasion of the National Day of the People’s Republic of China (PRC) by the Minister of Human Settlements Hon Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi, Thursday, 26 September 2024

Your Excellency, Mr Wu Peng, Ambassador of the Embassy of the People’s Republic of China (PRC)

Ministers and Deputy Ministers

Dean of the Diplomatic Corps

Ambassadors and High Commissioners

Consuls-General, Heads of International Organisations and Members of the Diplomatic Community

Members of the Chinese Community in South Africa

Distinguished Guests

Ladies and Gentlemen

Your Excellency, please allow me now to convey our heartfelt congratulations to you, to President Xi Jinping and the Government and People of China on behalf of the Government and People of South Africa, on this auspicious occasion of the 75th Anniversary of the Founding of the People’s Republic of China on 1 October. It is a great honour and privilege for me to represent the Government of South Africa at this joyful event, as both countries entered a new era in the bilateral relations.

Since the establishment of diplomatic relations in 1998 when South Africa expressed its commitment to observe China’s One China Policy, South Africa’s and China’s bilateral relationship continued to grow, both politically and economically. This reality is especially reflected by the continuous growth in the volume of total bilateral trade between the two sides, and the numerous engagements at the highest level, demonstrating clearly that both countries will remain steadfast in ensuring that the newly upgraded All-Round Strategic Cooperative Partnership in the new Era, works for the benefit of our two countries and our people’s.

This positive trajectory augments the significance of today, as we commemorate this 75th Anniversary, so shortly after the successful conclusion of President Ramaphosa’s 2nd State Visit to China, and his participation at the 2024 FOCAC Summit in Beijing earlier this month. These events built on the momentum that was created last year, when South Africa hosted President Xi Jinping for his 4th State Visit to South Africa, on the margins of the 15th BRICS Summit and the China-Africa Leader’s Roundtable Dialogue in August 2023.

As a Cabinet Minister in the Government of National Unity of the Republic of South Africa, I wish to reiterate that the GNU's foreign policy has remained unchanged, based, inter alia, on our Constitution and the Bill of Rights and centered on the historic principle of progressive internationalism. South Africa will continue to prioritize the implementation of the African Union’s Agenda 2063 and its strategic partnership with China, including strict adherence to the One China Policy.

Ladies and Gentlemen, as you may have witnessed from the media recently, the Official Talks between the two leaders during President Ramaphosa’s 2nd State Visit to China set the tone for enhanced cooperation not only between South Africa and China, but also between China and the entire African continent. The talks marked the elevation of bilateral relations to a higher level, premised inter alia on the two sides’ shared values of solidarity and socio-economic development; their vast network of technical areas of cooperation; and their joint commitment to advance the agenda of the Global South, including Africa, promoting the long-term vision of shared global peace, development and common prosperity.

Ladies and Gentlemen, during the recent state visit in Beijing, South Africa and China signed eight bilateral agreements, one of which focused on deepening bilateral trade cooperation. This was in acknowledgment, that there is great potential to expand trade and investment ties including changing the trade structure through increased beneficiation of raw materials on the South African side and the export of such value-added products. Additionally, both sides agreed that an increased injection of new investments from China in critical South African infrastructure and the manufacturing sectors, would contribute immensely to economic growth and local job creation, with the potential to gain access through to the massive African market.

Your Excellency, while our close partnership has indeed matured, there is still much room to expand trade and investment ties. While we acknowledge the growth in total bilateral trade to R692 billion in 2023, more can be done regarding the latent potential to change the trade structure through increased beneficiation of raw materials on the South African side and the export of such value-added products. In addition, an increased injection of new investments from China in critical South African infrastructure and the manufacturing sector, would contribute immensely to local economic growth and mutual benefit, with the potential to gain access through the African Continental Free Trade Area Agreement (AfCFTA) to the massive African market at our doorsteps.

Ladies and Gentlemen, China is the second largest global economy and South Africa has one of the most industrialised and diversified economies on the Continent. Considering the vibrant recent interactions between the two sides’ business communities in Beijing and Shenzhen, the sky is the limit in terms of what can be achieved by complementary plans and strategies, especially in critical industries such as the automotive industry, the energy and renewable energy sectors, as well as research and innovation. The opportunities also transcend to the broader Continent with abundant opportunities in infrastructure development, manufacturing, beneficiation of critical minerals, and the digital economy.

Your Excellency, as we reflect on China’s success, global role, and contribution towards the promotion of peace, security, and development, we also pay tribute to the celebration of the 70th Anniversary of the Five Principles of Peaceful Coexistence in Beijing, which were espoused in the buildup to the Asia-Africa Summit of 1955 in Bandung and later adopted as the main goals and objectives of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM). These principles are still relevant today, as both countries are committed to enhancing our cooperation in international affairs and multilateral institutions, jointly upholding the UN-centered global system, and fostering a more equitable international order, underpinned by international law.

On a more cultural level, South Africa will enhance its efforts to strengthen our people-to-people exchanges, and as you would be aware, the 3rd People-to-People Exchange Mechanism (PPEM) was held in Cape Town in February 2023. Mechanisms such as this, do work towards enhancing political mutual trust, and people-to-people exchanges and cooperation in sectors such as education, science and technology, medical sciences and even other specialized sectors, which rely on trade and people-to-people and cultural engagement.

In addition to this, South Africa will continue to work towards enhancing higher levels of tourism between our two countries. South Africa is ecstatic that we have been included in the top twenty destinations that the Government of China will be promoting to its people, and in this regard, I know my President is committed towards hastening the implementation of the visa regime reforms, which will contribute to tourism and enhance people-to-people relations.

In conclusion, Ladies and Gentlemen, South Africa looks forward to continuing the close

cooperation with China in other multilateral fora such as BRICS, the UN, G77, and China. South Africa appreciates China's commitment to supporting its G20 presidency objectives next year, as we work closely towards actively advancing the legitimate interests and views of the developing South of addressing economic development and inequality.

Finally, Ladies and Gentlemen, Your Excellency, I sincerely congratulate the Government and the People of China on this auspicious occasion of celebrating this important milestone. As we commemorate the elevation of relations from a strategic partnership to an All-Round Strategic Cooperative Partnership in the new Era, I wish both our countries would continue to emulate the African proverb of “walking together and going far than walking alone and going fast"

Please join me now in proposing a toast to the good health and prosperity of President Xi Jinping and the special bonds of friendship between the People’s of South Africa and China.

I thank you.