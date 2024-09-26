Colonial Cup returns to South Carolina’s Springdale Race Course

Tickets are on sale for Camden, S.C.'s Colonial Cup The 49th Colonial Cup runs November 17, 2024

Ticket sales said to be brisk for the famed November steeplechase event

CAMDEN, SC, UNITED STATES, September 26, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Tickets are on sale for the 49th annual Colonial Cup slated this year for Sunday, Nov. 17, 2024. [See below link for tickets.]Founded in 1970 by the late thoroughbred owner, thoroughbred breeder, and Dupont heiress Marion DuPont Scott, the Colonial Cup is the second of the great Camden, S.C. horse races (steeplechase): The first being the annual Spring event, the Carolina Cup: Both held at Camden’s world-famous Springdale Racecourse.Springdale’s tier-one championship event, the Colonial Cup, ended temporarily in 2016 with one run in 2018. But the Colonial Cup is back this year, and ticket sales thus far are brisk so-say Carolina Cup Racing Association officials.“A key component of the Palmetto State’s deeply rooted equestrian heritage and a racing event widely held to be the ‘Super Bowl’ of Steeplechase, the Colonial Cup returns to the internationally renowned Springdale racecourse in Camden, the oldest inland city in South Carolina,” says Tom Mullikin, renowned global expedition leader and current board chair of the Carolina Cup Racing Association. “After a brief hiatus, the autumn excitement is back and it is a perfect annual complement to our Spring rite-of-passage, the Carolina Cup, though different races entirely.”Toby Edwards, a former champion jockey who today serves as Carolina Cup Racing Association’s executive director, agrees.“The Colonial Cup is considered ‘the premier race’ on the nation’s steeplechase circuit,” says Edwards.This year’s Colonial Cup is presented by Mullikin Law.– For pricing, ticket purchases, a map and more, please visit – https://carolinacup.org/colonial-cup-tickets-and-pricing/

