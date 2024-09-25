Principal Deputy Associate Attorney General Benjamin C. Mizer Delivers Remarks at the 2024 Hate Crimes Grantee Conference

Thank you, Liz Ryan, for that introduction and thank you also to Director Karhlton Moore and the Bureau of Justice Assistance for putting together this week’s conference. This inaugural conference has brought together grantees of the Justice Department’s hate crime grants, which includes law enforcement agencies, states, community-based organizations, and national civil rights organizations, for important discussions on best practices for investigating and prosecuting hate crimes, supporting victims of hate, and preventing hate crimes and hate incidents.

I also want to take a moment to thank Houston Police Department Senior Officer Jamie Byrd-Grant, daughter of James Byrd Jr., and Judy and Dennis Shepard, the parents of Matthew Shepard, for being part of this week’s conference and for their strength and advocacy for so many years after the murder of their loved ones.

I remember vividly when both of those heinous crimes were committed in 1998. I was almost exactly the same age as Matthew and, like him, was a young gay man living in a small college town. So Matthew’s murder in particular struck a fearful chord in me.

But thanks to the Byrd and Shepard families’ commitment, and the advocacy of many people in this room, Congress passed, and President Obama signed, the Matthew Shepard and James Byrd Jr. Hate Crimes Prevention Act 15 years ago. That law gave the Justice Department some of the most important tools it has today.

So we can both acknowledge how far we have come in the last 26 years but also recognize how much more needs to be done to make sure everyone feels safe in this country.

The latest FBI hate crime statistics released on Monday demonstrate just how much work remains to do. There were a record number of hate crimes in 2023, and we know that hate crimes are underreported. Nearly 30% of all reported hate crimes were anti-Black or African American. Anti-Latino hate crimes increased from 2022, and there was a record number of hate crimes because of the victim’s sexual orientation. There were also a record number of anti-Arab and anti-Jewish hate crimes, with increases of 34% and 63% respectively, and anti-Muslim hate crimes increased by 49%. Yet the numbers alone do not tell the full story. Behind each of the 11,862 hate crimes is a tragic or traumatic story of intimidation and bigotry.

Hate crimes instill fear in communities and undermine our democracy. The Justice Department has and will continue to use all the tools at our disposal to combat hate in this country.

That includes prosecuting those who perpetrate these terrible crimes. Earlier this month, for example, the Justice Department charged two leaders of the Terrorgram Collective, a transnational terrorist group that operates on the digital messaging platform Telegram, where they promote a white supremacist ideology. Among other charges, the defendants are charged with soliciting users to commit hate crimes against those in the United States and abroad that they deemed to be enemies of the white race, with the goal of igniting a race war.

But prosecutions are not the only tool available to us to help promote public safety. We also provide financial support to communities through grants to combat hate. Those grants go to a range of recipients, including state and local law enforcement and prosecution agencies, community-based organizations, and civil rights groups.

I am thrilled to announce that this year, the Justice Department’s Office of Justice Programs is awarding close to $30 million to law enforcement agencies, states, community-based organizations, and national civil rights organizations to fight the rise in hate and bias crimes and incidents. Over the last four fiscal years, the Department has given over $100 million in anti-hate crime grants, a number that demonstrates our strong commitment to this work.

Through the Matthew Shepard and James Byrd Jr. Hate Crimes Program, we are awarding nearly $12 million to local law enforcement agencies and prosecutors’ offices to investigate and prosecute hate crimes, as well as to collaborate with community partners on outreach and education to targeted communities.

For example, the University of Colorado Boulder’s Police Department and Center for the Study and Prevention of Violence will launch a project across the University of Colorado system. That project will educate students, faculty, and community members about hate crime prevention and intervention and train campus officials on strategies for addressing hate crimes and hate-based incidents on campus.

The 9th Circuit State Attorney’s Office in Orlando, Florida, will use its grant funds to establish an online complaint system for hate crimes to be reported, vetted, and referred to the proper law enforcement agency. It will also provide mediation where appropriate for non-violent hate crimes and provide trauma-informed mental health services to victims of hate crimes.

Through the Community-based Approaches to Prevent and Address Hate Crime Program, the Department is also awarding more than $7.6 million to 11 different community-based and civil rights organizations. That money will fund projects dedicated to developing and implementing comprehensive hate crimes prevention and response strategies.

For example, the Faith-Based Information Sharing and Analysis Organization will implement a hate crimes preparedness program for approximately 350,000 religious congregations to better prepare for and mitigate the threat from hate crimes and incidents. The No al Odio (or “No to Hate”) project will work with Hispanic communities in California to understand and report hate crimes through a comprehensive education and outreach strategy. And the Global Peace Foundation will use funds to work with Black and African immigrant populations in Maryland to train participants in conflict resolution and to build trust between diverse community members.

To improve hate crime reporting and access to services for victims, the Department is awarding $1.1 million under the Jabara-Heyer NO HATE Act State-Run Hate Crime Reporting Hotlines. That funding, awarded to the Washington State Attorney General’s Office, will support the launch of its statewide hate crimes and bias incidents hotline by investing in partnerships with LGBTQI+, Latino, Black, immigrant, and refugee organizations.

Both California and Illinois received hate crime reporting hotline grants in FY2022, and both states now have active hotlines for victims to report incidents in multiple languages, speak to trained professionals, and seek support and trauma-informed services.

Also through Jabara-Heyer NO HATE Act funding, the Department is providing $2.5 million to its research and analysis project that evaluates FBI crime data and hate crime reporting patterns within and across states, as well the variation among state laws on hate crimes. The Department is also providing $650,000 to its project on NIBRS data and police service calls, with a focus on identifying hate crimes.

And through the Emmett Till Cold Case Investigation and Prosecution Program, we are awarding $1 million to the Orleans Parish District Attorney’s Office (D.A.’s Office) to continue its work identifying, researching, and cataloguing Jim Crow cold case homicides, as well as unsolved homicides of LGBTQI+ victims, particularly those killed during the late 1970s.

Through a previous grant under this program, the D.A.’s Office is investigating nearly 175 racial terror homicides in New Orleans and over 300 cases statewide.

In addition to these grants, the Department is also combating hate by supporting resource centers. This includes the launch of a new Coordinated Hate Crimes Resource Center through a $2.7 million award to RTI and its subrecipients, the Eradicate Hate Global Summit and the International Association of Chiefs of Police. The Resource Center will serve as a hub for resources, training, and education, and it will support practitioners who are countering hate crimes and supporting victims in local, state, federal, and Tribal jurisdictions across the nation.

Additionally, in June, through funding by the Department, the Shepard-Byrd Hate Crimes Training and Technical Assistance Program announced the launch of a website that provides resources for law enforcement, prosecutors, community groups, and the public on how to identify, investigate, prosecute, and prevent hate crimes, as well as on how to address the needs of victims and communities.

We know that a key tool to combat hate and support victims of hate crimes and incidents is research. To that end, the Department is providing over $2.5 million in funding for three research projects to advance the understanding of law enforcement responses to hate crimes and the needs of survivors and survivor communities. The studies will generate new information to improve specialized law enforcement bias crime units, the use of LGTBQI+ liaison units to respond to anti-transgender hate crimes, and outcomes for survivors of hate crimes and their communities.

This research will also lead to the development of recommendations and guidance to help practitioners and policymakers improve responses to hate crimes.

In addition to these new grant awards, I am pleased to announce two new trainings. First, the Justice Department’s Office of Juvenile Justice and Delinquency Prevention is releasing a new Youth Hate Crimes and Identity-Based Bullying Prevention Curriculum, designed for middle and high school-aged youth and the teachers, counselors, and others who work with them.

The curriculum was informed by 19 roundtable discussions with youth across seven states, along with pilot testing in many communities. It is designed to empower young people to change attitudes and behaviors and make them less likely to engage in or be victimized by hate crimes or bullying.

The curriculum is also designed to educate adults who work with youth about the potential use of online technologies to break down cultural barriers and bias. The Department is dedicated to continuing to provide more resources to address hate crimes, bias incidents, and bullying among youth. You are going to hear more about the training from Director Ryan momentarily.

Second, the Department’s Office of Community Oriented Policing Services (or the COPS Office) is launching a new training on investigating hate crimes. That training was developed in conjunction with the International Association of Chiefs of Police and other subject matter experts. It builds on the training the COPS Office released in 2022 on recognizing and reporting hate crimes aimed at line-level officers. Both trainings can be requested at no cost by state and local agencies.

I have touched on the importance of the Justice Department’s prosecutions, grants, and trainings to combat hate. Another critical pillar to our work is our engagement with the communities we serve. The Department’s Community Relations Service (or CRS) is working with communities across the country who are victimized by hate crimes and hate incidents. Using facilitated dialogues and programs, CRS is in communities responding to threats of violence against community members because of who they are and where they are from.

CRS is also involved in many of the United Against Hate Programs that the Justice Department launched in all 94 U.S. Attorneys’ Offices across the country. Those programs connect federal, state, and local law enforcement with communities to increase community understanding and reporting of hate crimes, build trust between communities and law enforcement, and create stronger alliances to prevent and combat hate crimes.

Over the past two years, U.S. Attorneys’ Offices, in close partnership with FBI, CRS, and the Civil Rights Division, have held over 550 United Against Hate events nationwide with over 18,500 participants. Just yesterday, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Alabama and the FBI Office here in Birmingham hosted a United Against Hate symposium at Alabama A&M University for students and faculty.

As the many programs and tools I have mentioned today underscore, the Justice Department remains committed to combating and preventing hate crimes and incidents. The partnerships that we have built across the country and continue to build with everyone here this week are indispensable to that work. I am grateful to stand with you as we work together to reject bigotry used to justify hate-fueled threats and violence and attempts to divide us. We are stronger together. Every person deserves to feel safe in their communities, and we will continue to fight back against hate in all its forms.