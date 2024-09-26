Inbound and outbound investment opportunities will fuel international profile of Riyadh’s four-day property show, set to run from November 11-14 International Real Estate Elite Confirmed for Cityscape Global as Riyadh Prepares to Take Centre Stage Visitors to the world’s largest property event will be met by global industry titans from real estate, architecture, and design

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA, September 26, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- When the doors to Cityscape Global 2024 open on November 11 in Saudi Arabia, visitors to the world’s largest property event will be met by the global elite of real estate, architecture, and design – including over 400 of the most recognisable local, regional, and international brands. International companies are set to attend the event in Saudi Arabia to explore massive opportunities driven by Vision 2030's mega-projects and urban development. The country’s rapid economic growth and real estate boom present attractive investment prospects for the exhibition’s attendees. Additionally, favorable government policies and incentives are drawing in foreign investors.Set to be held at the Riyadh Exhibition and Conference Centre in Malham, the four-day Cityscape Global will showcase visionary projects and innovative approaches to technology, sustainability, and quality. Highlighting the event’s global reach, nearly two-thirds of the exhibitors will be international, including CITIC from China, Hyde Park Developments from Egypt, Regal London from the UK, HKS Inc from the United States, HPP International Planungsgesellschaft mbH from Germany, and Singapore’s Edwin Cheong, owner of an “Emotive Experience Art Studio”.This year’s Cityscape Global will feature seven specialised conferences, including the debut of the Stadiums and Mega Events. The lineup also includes The Future of Living Summit, Asset Horizons, Institutional Investors, DnA (Design and Architecture), and PropTech. More than 500 experts will speak at the conferences, with notable futurists, CEOs, and sustainability advocates sharing their insights on the future of real estate.Christopher Whetstone, Managing Director, Flambard Williams, said: “We anticipate connecting with savvy investors, eager to capitalise on the lucrative opportunities within the UK property market. Our goal is to build lasting relationships that will enable us to create exceptional property portfolios. We look forward to returning to Cityscape Global, showcasing even more groundbreaking developments.”Other exhibitors include AFEX – Architectes Francais A L’export, a non-profit French association with more than 200 members made up of architectural firms, engineers, planners, landscapers, interior architects, and other construction professionals. Additionally, Flambard Williams - a UK-based real estate firm debuting at Cityscape Global – is set to introduce high-yielding property investments in top-performing UK cities, including Manchester’s luxurious Angel Gardens development.Growing international interest is underpinned by two-way growth opportunities emanating from Gulf investors ready to secure new opportunities overseas and sector leaders eager to gain and advance footholds in the flourishing Saudi and Gulf real estate markets.Maroun Deeb, Head of KSA & Bahrain Project & Development Services at JLL, said: “Cityscape Global presents a remarkable opportunity to foster collaboration and establish connections with investors, developers, and industry peers. Sharing valuable insights and expertise, we can collectively drive sustainability, resilience, and social responsibility, ultimately shaping the future of real estate for a better world.”With a highly diverse exhibitor profile, Cityscape Global is also attracting some of the largest real estate developers from across the region. Taking part this year is Al Ahly Sabbour, which boasts a land bank of 4,000 feddans (16.8 square-kilometres) spread across 65 real estate projects strategically located throughout Egypt -- from East to West Cairo, the Red Sea to the North Coast, and many regional markets. Al Ahly Sabbour’s projects encompass residential, commercial, retail, tourism, and administrative projects, as well as sports and social clubs, making it home to around 40,000 families.Al Ahly Sabbour - along with Schneider Electric and Gebal for Sustainability Solutions - has also signed a Memorandum of Understanding to launch a sustainable community development project in Sidi Heneish, a village in the Marsa Matrouh Governorate in northwest Egypt. The project aims to improve the lives of village residents by developing the water, food, and energy nexus.Speaking ahead of the event in November, Eng Ahmed Sabbour, CEO of Al Ahly Sabbour, said: “Our participation at Cityscape Global 2024 reinforces our commitment to shaping vibrant, sustainable communities that meet the evolving demands of both local and international markets. As we explore new opportunities, we remain focused on delivering integrated, world-class developments that redefine modern living and drive long-term value for our clients.”“Saudi Arabia's real estate market is one of the fastest-growing real estate markets in the world, attracting significant interest from major international players in the sector,“ said Rachel Sturgess, Group Director at Tahaluf. “Given the scale and nature of these opportunities, Cityscape has evolved into a key gathering point for the global real estate community, fostering connections and driving collaboration on transformative projects.“Simultaneously, we are seeing an increasing number of international firms aiming to tap into the region’s booming real estate market, which is characterised by significant opportunities in technology, sustainability, and premium development projects,” added Sturgess. “We are witnessing this increased investment from countries like Turkey, China and Egypt – and an impressive 30% of last year’s attendees expressed strong interest in meeting with international developers. This showcases the event’s growing appeal for those seeking to engage with world-class development projects, explore cross-border collaborations, and seize global investment opportunities. As we gear up for the largest edition yet in November 2024, this momentum highlights the event’s pivotal role in shaping the future of real estate.”Organised by Tahaluf, a joint venture between the Saudi Federation for Cybersecurity, Programming, and Drones (SAFCSP), Events Investment Fund (EIF), and Informa PLC, Cityscape Global 2024 will be at the forefront of influencing the future of living, bringing together the movers and shakers, visionaries and advocates of transformative real estate, architecture, and design.To learn more, please visit - www.cityscapeglobal.com -END-About Cityscape GlobalCityscape Global is organized by Tahaluf, a strategic alliance between Informa PLC, the Saudi Arabian Federation for Cyber Security and Programming (SAFCSP) and the Events Investment Fund (EIF).Amid vast ongoing urban development across the Kingdom, the launch of Cityscape Global in Saudi Arabia will provide architects, urban planning specialists, consultants, and representatives of investment agencies, economic agencies, and cities with abundant opportunities to discuss the most recent advancements in the MENA and global real estate industry.Cityscape Global will also provide local, regional, and international businesses with a high-profile platform to showcase their projects and services to visitors from all over the world, while also forging new multinational collaborations.To learn more, please visit our website.

