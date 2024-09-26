Wendy’s Frosty Frights Kids’ Meal Celebrates Spooky and Sweet Halloween Icons

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on this link.

ORLANDO, Fla., Sept. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Get ready for hauntingly good times at Wendy’s ! The iconic brand is officially kicking off its HalloWEENDY’s season with a frightfully fun new collection of Frosty Frights kids’ meal toys.



Through the spooky season, fans can collect all 11 Frosty Frights kids’ meal toys inspired by the iconic Frosty treat.

From Franken Frosty to Frosty Bite, Coolie Ghoulie, Brrr Beast, Cold Spell, and Junior, these limited-edition toys are sure to be a hit with kids and collectors alike.

Every Wendy’s Kids’ Meal comes with your choice of 4-piece chicken nuggets or a hamburger or cheeseburger, along with Jr. Hot & Crispy Fries or Apple Bites and a choice of kids’ drink.

Wendy’s is also introducing special edition Boo! Books , featuring the Frosty Frights characters. For just $1, these books come with coupons for FIVE free Jr. Frosty treats and a bonus coupon for a $1.99 Wendy’s Kids' Meal with any purchase. Plus, proceeds from each book sold will directly benefit the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption® and its mission to find safe, loving, and permanent homes for children waiting in foster care.

Visit Wendy's.com to learn more and experience the spooky fun of HalloWEENDY’s this Halloween.

