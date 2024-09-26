Adeah calculates the future market swing days, swing times of the day and prices with high probability accuracy days in advance

ATA software developed by the US-based fintech Adeah achieves success rates exceeding 70% in financial markets swing day calculations based on mathematical models

CHEYENNE, Wyo., Sept. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- US-based fintech startup Adeah LLC has announced the development of its Asset Timing Analyst (ATA) software project, which uses a mathematical modeling cycle to predict the swing days of assets in financial markets and giving pricing for entries and profit targeting. This model, grounded in mathematical inferences, minimizes market risks and enables high-yield trading opportunities.



Supported by GlobalTrader.Club , which has built a strong presence in the trader community since 2005, Adeah, a fintech startup focused on mathematical success in financial markets, invites angel investors interested in early-stage investments in fintech companies to revolutionize fund management and short term or day trading in financial markets.

Know What Will Happen Before It Happens. Timing is critical in financial markets

Swing days are the days when asset price fluctuations, such as those of stocks, commodities, and currency pairs, become more pronounced or take a turn. When traders time the days and the hours correctly, they can capitalize on buying or selling opportunities while also reducing risk tremendously.

Adeah LLC Founder and CEO Marty Meydan stated, “In financial markets, where timing is crucial for performance, ATA enables traders to identify the right time and ATAM indicator provides the right pricing, reducing risks while capitalizing on opportunities at just the right moment,” and emphasized that ATA conducts dynamic calculations based on market movements, measured in hours, days, weeks, and months. Knowing the days and the hours to trade before markets even open with clear pricing, allows to plan much better in a 24 hour global market, without getting stuck to the screen.

As a unique financial markets technology company and a market education company, Adeah brings a new dimension to the process of predicting market movements through mechanisms based on mathematical models. Data from ATA software's performance in the first half of 2024 shows success rates of 80.95% in gold, 74.55% in the S&P 500, and 66% in the EUR/USD pair.

Consistently demonstrated the predictability of market swings and major day movements up to weeks in advance!

“Trading and investing in financial markets have always been portrayed as unpredictable and filled with uncertainties,” said Marty Meydan, adding, “However, the model we developed at Adeah has shown that market swings and major day movements can often be calculated with a high probability of success.”

In addition to its software development, fintech startup Adeah offers educational programs that teach traders how to invest in financial markets with timing calculations and the intricacies of technical analysis. The “101 Day Trader Career Program” includes live market analysis following the education.

According to Marty Meydan , the technical analysis strategy based on accurate swing timing calculations provides traders with a mathematical, model-driven approach that increase their chances of success and profitability across any financial asset they chose to trade.

Media Contact: Marty Meydan info@GlobalTtrader.Club

