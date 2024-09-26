From the earth, back to the earth: Salike® marks another milestone in its transformative brand journey Coir Products of salike Salike Limited - Largest portfolio of Coir-based products in the UK

UK’s leading coir portfolio, Salike®’s story is one rooted in a rich heritage of sustainability, innovation, and community.

LONDON, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 26, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- UK’s leading coir portfolio, Salike’s story is one rooted in a rich heritage of sustainability, innovation, and community. Having grown in popularity over the years, today Salikecontinues to serve its customers with purpose, bringing an unmatched range of sustainable coir products for all. Crafting its products with care, directly from nature’s own resources, Salike is more than just a brand. Driven by an unwavering commitment to foster a greener and kinder future, the company’s mission is to inspire a movement of conscious consumers who believe that small actions lead to big impact. With coir being a natural, biodegradable, peat-free, and organic resource, Saliketakes pride in knowing that every product returns to the earth, decomposing seamlessly and leaving nothing but nourishment for future growth.Home to a multitude of carbon-neutral brands, including the much-loved CoirProducts.co.uk, Coir Vital Grow, Coir Plus and Coir Nutri all purpose compost range, CoirCoins, and UK’s first and only exclusive coir kids range, Grow With Coir, Salikecontinues to provide everyone with the opportunity to make sustainable choices when it comes to growing, gardening, and protecting the soil from erosion. Building partnerships and creating spaces for conversation, Salikecontinues to lead with impact.Celebrating another milestone, Salikerecently marked one-year since the introduction of its groundbreaking 80L Coir Vital Grow potting mix. Bringing value for money, Salike’s 80L (5kg) Coir Vital Grow potting mix is the largest in the market, and gave an added boost to its already innovative coir potting mix family, whose range includes 300g, 650g, 1kg, and 3kg blocks and bricks as well as 50L bags. With coir’s natural properties allowing for greater aeration, water retention, and excellent drainage, Salike’s ethically sourced and produced Coir Vital Grow range helps plants grow stronger and healthier root systems.Enriching the signature Coir Vital Growwith an innovative blend of nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium (NPK), Salike’s Coir Plus is designed to provide plants with much-needed nutrients. Yet, one of its products that stands apart from its competitors is Coir Nutri, a revolutionary decomposed coir with added NPK. A first-of-its-kind coir compost , with the raw material having gone through natural microbial activity and decomposition, Coir Nutri blends age-old traditions with the inherent goodness of coir and the added richness of nutrients.Adding to this exciting range is the household favourite, CoirCoins, ideal for sowing and celebrated for its high germination rates among the grower community. What sets Salike’s CoirCoins apart is their fully biodegradable cover, making them 100% sustainable - an edge over many competing products on the market. Since its inception, CoirCoins have been a cornerstone of Salike's offerings, combining convenience and eco-conscious innovation. With its superior quality and sustainability, CoirCoins are a true embodiment of Salike's mission to champion sustainable gardening and drive meaningful environmental change.Innovators in the industry, Salikeremains deeply committed to inclusivity, ensuring there is something for everyone - whether it’s a novice gardener planting their first seed or an experienced horticulturalist seeking eco-friendly solutions. At the same time, making a meaningful impact on the community has been at the heart of Salike's mission. Through its work, Salikecontinues to give back, supporting gardening and mental health initiatives, charities such as Thrive and Chestnut Tree House, and community and school gardening projects.In recent years, achieving carbon neutrality is a powerful testament to the company’s unwavering commitment to leaving no trace behind, reflecting its dedication to sustainability and responsible stewardship of the planet. It is this deep commitment to the people and planet that fuels Salike’s journey. As individual responsibility for a greener and healthier planet becomes paramount, Salikeproudly stands with its partners, customers, and other stakeholders, championing the ethos, “From the Earth, Back to the Earth,” to create a sustainable future where every choice nurtures the environment we all share.

