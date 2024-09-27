Household Robots Global Market 2024 To Reach $20.35 Billion By 2028 At Rate Of 20.4%

Household Robots Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The household robots market size is expected to see exponential growth in the next few years. It will grow to $20.35 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 20.4%.” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The household robots market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $8.1 billion in 2023 to $9.7 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 19.8%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to consumer desire for convenience, smart home integration, increased consumer awareness, affordability improvements, environmental sustainability, safety improvements, government initiatives.

What Is The Estimated Market Size Of The Global Household Robots Market And Its Annual Growth Rate?

The household robots market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $20.35 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 20.4%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to advancements in human-robot interaction, growing adoption of voice assistants, expansion of robotic lawn care, advancements in object recognition, continued decline in component costs, expanding applications in hospitality.

Growth Driver Of The Household Robots Market

The growing popularity of smart homes is propelling the growth of the household robot market. A smart home refers to a home setup where internet-enabled appliances and devices can be automatically controlled remotely using a networked device. Household robots are becoming increasingly popular in smart homes for cleaning and maintenance to security and companionship.

Who Are the Leading Competitors in the Household Robots Market Share?

Key players in the market include Dyson Limited, Ecovacs Robotics, Neato Robotics Inc., Alfred Kärcher SE & Co., LG Electronics Inc., The Lego Group, Samsung Electronics Co Ltd., Husqvarna AB, Deere & Company, Xiaomi Corporation, BSH Hausgeräte GmbH, Miele Corporate, Robomow, Blue Frog Robotics, iLIFE Innovation Ltd., iRobot Corporation, Maytronics Ltd., Neato robotics Inc., Hayward Holdings Inc., Panasonic Corporation, Roborock Technology Co. Ltd., bObsweep Inc., SharkNinja Operating LLC, Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories, Schneider Electric SE, Opus One Solutions Inc., Encorp Inc., Siemens AG, Schweitzer & Conrad Inc., Spirae LLC Company, Emerson Automation Solutions, CleanSpark Inc., Eaton Corporation, General Electric Company.

Which Key Trends Are Driving Household Robots Market Growth?

Major companies operating in the household robot market are focusing on product developments such as home robot to sustain their position in the market. Home robots, also known as service robots or domestic robots, are autonomous or semi-autonomous machines that are designed to perform tasks in the home.

How Is The Global Household Robots Market Segmented?

1) By Type: Domestic, Entertainment and Leisure

2) By Offering: Products, Services

3) By Application: Vacuuming, Lawn Mowing, Pool Cleaning, Companionship, Elderly Assistance and Handicap Assistance, Robot Toys and Hobby Systems, Other Applications

Geographical Insights: Asia-Pacific Leading The Household Robots Market

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the market in 2023, and is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the market during the forecast period. The regions covered in the report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Household Robots Market Definition

Household robots are electronic robotic units designed to perform a variety of domestic tasks. It is used to carry out domestic tasks, housekeeping-related tasks, and other household chores on their own.

Household Robots Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Macroeconomic factors affecting the market in the short and long run

• Analysis of the macro and micro economic factors that have affected the market in the past five years

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

An overview of the global household robots market report covering trends, opportunities, strategies, and more

The Household Robots Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on household robots market size, household robots market drivers and trends, household robots market major players and household robots market growth across geographies. This report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

