Global Filtration & Drying Equipment Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The filtration & drying equipment market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $1.81 billion in 2023 to $1.95 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.0%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to environmental regulations, industrial growth, quality and safety standards, globalization of industries, health and safety concerns, cost efficiency.

The filtration & drying equipment market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $2.64 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.8%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to increasing industrialization, evolving environmental standards, rising demand in emerging markets, focus on sustainable practices, pharmaceutical and biotechnology advancements.

Growth Driver Of The Filtration & Drying Equipment Market

The increasing pharmaceutical spending on research and development is expected to propel the growth of the filtration and drying equipment market going forward. Research and development refer to the process by which businesses gather information in order to develop new products or find innovative ways to enhance their current goods and services. Filtration and drying equipment are used in research and development to test and refine products or processes before commercial use and to determine material properties through microstructural characterization.

Key players in the market include GMM Pfaudler Ltd., Tsukishima Kikai Co. Ltd., Heinkel Process Technology GmbH, Jaygo Incorporated, Amar Equipment Pvt. Ltd., Shree Bhagwati Machtech Pvt. Ltd., Powder Systems Ltd., HLE Glascoat Limited, Charles Thompson Limited., Little Men Roaring LLC, Pope Scientific Inc., Promas Engineers Private Limited., Comi Polaris Systems Inc., 3V Tech S.p.A, Bachiller, Chem Flowtronics Inc., BHS-Sonthofen GmbH, Komline-Sanderson Engineering Corporation, ANDRITZ AG, SPX FLOW Inc., Carrier Vibrating Equipment Inc., FLSmidth & Co. A/S, GEA Group AG, Hosokawa Micron Corporation, Metso Outotec Corporation, Nara Machinery Co. Ltd., Pneumatic Scale Angelus, Rosenmund AG, Swenson Technology Inc., TEMA Process B.V.

Major companies operating in the filtration and drying equipment market are focused on developing industrial centrifuges, such as peeler centrifuges, to address the increasing demands and requirements of the pharmaceutical and chemical industries. A peeler centrifuge is a type of industrial centrifuge used for the separation of solid and liquid components in a mixture.

1) By Equipment Type: Full Automatic Equipment, Semi-Automatic Equipment

2) By Technology: Centrifuges, Agitated Nutsche Filter-Dyers (ANFD), Other Technologies

3) By End Use: Pharmaceutical, Chemicals, Water and Wastewater Treatment, Food and Beverage, Other End Users

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the market in 2023. The regions covered in the report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Filtration & Drying Equipment Market Definition

Filtration and drying equipment is a form of process equipment system used in pharmaceuticals and other industries to filter, thicken, or clarify a mixture of various materials and is an efficient method of separating solids from liquids. This equipment is an efficient approach to separate solids from liquids.

