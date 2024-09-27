Gasoline Gensets Global Market 2024 To Reach $4.84 Billion By 2028 At Rate Of 6.4%

Gasoline Gensets Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The gasoline gensets market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $3.51 billion in 2023 to $3.77 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.5%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to power outages and grid reliability, industrial growth, residential applications, government regulations, fuel availability and price.

What Is The Estimated Market Size Of The Global Gasoline Gensets Market And Its Annual Growth Rate?

The gasoline gensets market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $4.84 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.4%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to rising energy demand, transition to renewable energy, urbanization trends, regulatory landscape, climate change and natural disasters.

Growth Driver Of The Gasoline Gensets Market

The growing demand for power supplies is expected to propel the growth of the gasoline gensets market going forward. The power supply is the amount of power that a battery or fuel source can supply to power a device. Gensets are utilized as backup power sources from construction sites to houses, generating electricity to power equipment such as domestic appliances and construction equipment. It helps to manage the power demand more economically.

Which Market Players Are Driving The Gasoline Gensets Market Growth?

Key players in the tem market include Cummins Inc., Caterpillar Inc., Yamaha Motor Co. Ltd., Siemens AG, Briggs & Stratton Corporation, Wacker Neuson SE, Kohler Co., Generac Holding Inc., Honda Motor Co. Ltd., Atlas Copco AB, Honeywell International Inc., Firman Power Equipment, Stephill Generators, Lifan Power USA, A-iPower Corp., Toyota Kirloskar Motor., Bison Machinery Ltd., The Westinghouse Electric Corporation, AKSA Power Generation, Cooper Corporation, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd., General Electric Company, Denyo Co. Ltd., Kirloskar Oil Engines Limited, Escorts Limited, Mahindra Powerol Ltd., Champion Power Equipment Inc., Westinghouse Electric Corporation, WEN Products, Duromax Power Equipment, Pulsar Products Inc., All Power America LLC, Subaru Industrial Power Products, Winco Inc., Doosan Portable Power, Ingersoll Rand Inc., Multiquip Inc.

What Are the Key Trends That Influence The Gasoline Gensets Market Size?

Major companies operating in the gasoline genset market are developing advanced solutions such as power generation solutions to produce electrical energy. A power generation solution refers to a comprehensive system or set of technologies designed to produce electrical energy efficiently and reliably.

How Is The Global Gasoline Gensets Market Segmented?

1) By Type: Portable, Stationary

2) By Power Rating: <2KVA, 2KVA - 3.5 KVA, 3.5KVA - 5KVA, 5KVA - 6.5KVA, 6.5KVA - 8KVA, 8KVA - 15KVA

3) By Phase: Single phase, Three phase

4) By End user: Residential, Commercial, Construction

Geographical Insights: Asia-Pacific Leading The Gasoline Gensets Market

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the report during the forecast period. The regions covered in the report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Gasoline Gensets Market Definition

A gasoline genset is a portable electric generator that burns gasoline to run and generate electricity. It is used for providing power to homes or commercial places where power outages are regular. The machine converts chemical energy into mechanical energy.

