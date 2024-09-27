Gene Expression Global Market 2024 To Reach $18.07 Billion By 2028 At Rate Of 11.5%

Gene Expression Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The gene expression market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $10.54 billion in 2023 to $11.68 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.9%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to increasing focus on precision medicine, rise in cancer research and biomarker discovery, application in disease diagnosis and prognosis, integration with systems biology approaches, drug discovery and development needs.

What Is The Estimated Market Size Of The Global Gene Expression Market And Its Annual Growth Rate?

The gene expression market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $18.07 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.5%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to emergence of spatial transcriptomics, rise in epigenomic studies, global health events and pandemic preparedness, focus on non-coding rna exploration, increased utilization in immunotherapy research.

Explore Comprehensive Insights Into The Global Gene Expression Market With A Detailed Sample Report:

Growth Driver Of The Gene Expression Market

The increased focus on precision medicine is expected to propel the growth of the gene expression market going forward. Precision medicine uses information about an individual's genes or proteins to diagnose, prevent or treat disease. Gene expression is adopted in precision medicine to identify abnormalities in normal function and physiologic regulation of an individual by measuring and comparing the genes and transcripts in tissues with different medical conditions, which helps to provide patient-centric treatment.

Make Your Report Purchase Here And Explore The Whole Industry's Data As Well:

Who Are The Key Players Shaping The Gene Expression Market Trends?

Key players in the market include Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Qiagen NV, Illumina Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., Agilent Technologies Inc., PerkinElmer Inc., GE Healthcare, F Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Oxford Gene Technology IP Limited, Promega Corporation, Quest Diagnostics Inc., Interpace Biosciences Inc., OriGene Technologies Inc., Luminex Corporation, Takara Bio Inc., Danaher Corporation, ELITechGroup, AutoGenomics Inc., Biocartis Group NV, Integragen SA, Oxford Nanopore Technologies Limited, Phalanx Biotech Group, QIAGEN Inc., Quest Diagnostics Incorporated, Roche Holding AG, Sengenics Corporation Pte Ltd., GenoSensor Corporation, GenXPro GmbH, Twist Bioscience Corporation, Zymo Research Corporation, Abcam plc., Bio-Techne Corporation.

What Are The Dominant Trends In Gene Expression Market Growth?

Major companies operating in the gene expression market are focused on developing innovative products, such as gene detection assays, to gain a competitive advantage and increase revenue. A gene detection assay in gene expression pertains to a method for identifying and quantifying the presence of genetic molecules, providing insights into the activity and abundance of specific genes.

How Is The Global Gene Expression Market Segmented?

1) By Product: Kits And Reagents, DNA Chip Or Microarray, Other Products

2) By Process: Sample Collection, Purification, cDNA Synthesis And Conversion, PCR Analysis, Data Analysis And Interpretation

3) By Technique: RNA Exp, Promoter Analysis, Protein Exp. And Posttranslational Modification Analysis

4) By Application: Drug Discovery And Development, Clinical Diagnostics, Biotechnology And Microbiology, Other Applications

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Gene Expression Market

North America was the largest region in the market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the market in the forecast period. The regions covered in the report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Gene Expression Market Definition

Gene expression refers to the process by which the information encoded from a gene is used in the production of a functional product, such as a protein. They are used for directing the assembly of a protein molecule and proteins dictate the cell function.

Gene Expression Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Macroeconomic factors affecting the market in the short and long run

• Analysis of the macro and micro economic factors that have affected the market in the past five years

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

An overview of the global gene expression market report covering trends, opportunities, strategies, and more

The Gene Expression Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on gene expression market size, gene expression market drivers and trends, gene expression market major players and gene expression market growth across geographies. This report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

