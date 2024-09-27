Global Gas Pipeline Infrastructure Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

Gas Pipeline Infrastructure Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company’s Gas Pipeline Infrastructure Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The gas pipeline infrastructure market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $2673.87 billion in 2023 to $2778.98 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.9%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to industrial revolution and urbanization, energy demand growth, resource discovery and extraction, government policies and investments, infrastructure modernization, environmental concerns and regulations.

What Is The Estimated Market Size Of The Global Gas Pipeline Infrastructure Market And Its Annual Growth Rate?

The gas pipeline infrastructure market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $3238.13 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.9%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to renewable energy integration, shift towards natural gas usage, infrastructure modernization programs, global energy demand growth, international pipeline projects.

Growth Driver Of The Gas Pipeline Infrastructure Market

An increase in oil and gas consumption is expected to propel the growth of the gas pipeline infrastructure market going forward. Oil and gas refers to the external drilling, production, gathering, refining, distribution, and transportation of oil and gas. Higher oil and gas consumption typically leads to increased demand for energy transportation via pipelines. This drives the expansion and development of gas pipeline infrastructure to meet the growing demand for transporting these resources from production sites to consumption areas.

Which Market Players Are Steering the Gas Pipeline Infrastructure Market Growth?

Key players in the market include Gazprom Neft PJSC, Snam SpA, MRC Global Corporation, Crutcher Rolfs Cummings Inc., National Oilwell Varco Inc., General Electric Company, PT Pertamina Gas Negara Tbk, TechnipFMC PLC, Kinder Morgan Inc., Saipem SpA, Enbridge Inc., Europipe GmbH, Australian Pipeline Limited, Alliance Pipeline Ltd., DCP Midstream Partners LP, Redexis Gas SA, ChelPipe Group, TC Energy Corporation, Tenaris Inc., Trubnaya Metallurgicheskaya Kompaniya Group, Mott Macdonald Group Ltd., Nippon Steel Corporation, TotalEnergies SE, Chevron Corporation, British Petroleum PLC, Qatar Jet Fuel Company, Allied Aviation Services Inc., Bharat Petroleum Corp. Ltd., McDermott International Inc., Pembina Pipeline Corporation.

What Are the Dominant Trends in Gas Pipeline Infrastructure Market Overview?

Major companies operating in the market are developing strategic partnerships to combine their resources and expertise, achieving cost efficiencies and improving the economies of scale, which is crucial for large-scale pipeline projects. Partnerships enable companies to share the risks associated with pipeline projects, reducing the financial burden on individual partners and making it easier to secure funding for the infrastructure.

How Is The Global Gas Pipeline Infrastructure Market Segmented?

1) By Equipment: Pipeline, Valves, Compressor Station, Metering Skids

2) By Operation: Transmission, Distribution

3) By Application: On-Shore, Off-Shore

4) By End user: Commercial, Residential

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Gas Pipeline Infrastructure Market

North America was the largest region in the market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the report during the forecast period. The regions covered in the report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Gas Pipeline Infrastructure Market Definition

Gas pipeline infrastructure refers to the pipelines that collect, move, and distribute gas from producing wells to end-use consumers. It also includes transportation-related buildings, such as compressor and metering stations, pipelines, and gas processing facilities.

