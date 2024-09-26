Amorphous Cabinet by Doruk Kubilay Wins Bronze in A' Furniture Design Awards

Amorphous Cabinet

Doruk Kubilay's Amorphous Cabinet recognized for its innovative design and craftsmanship by the prestigious A' Design Awards.

COMO, CO, ITALY, September 26, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The A' Design Award, a highly respected and well-recognized award in the field of furniture design, has announced Doruk Kubilay 's Amorphous Cabinet as the Bronze winner in the Furniture Design category. This prestigious recognition highlights the exceptional design and craftsmanship of the Amorphous Cabinet, setting it apart as a truly remarkable piece within the competitive furniture industry.The Amorphous Cabinet's unique design, which seamlessly blends elements from different eras, aligns with the current trend of creating statement pieces that transcend time and style. Its bold stance and striking features demonstrate how innovative furniture design can enhance and elevate any living space, making it relevant to both industry professionals and consumers seeking distinctive, high-quality furnishings.Crafted with meticulous attention to detail, the Amorphous Cabinet showcases a softly curved silhouette made of bent plywood, with inner and outer shells veneered in wood. The design is further enriched by partial stainless brass touches and leather accessories, creating a harmonious blend of materials that highlights the artisanal craftsmanship involved in its creation. This unique combination of elements results in a sculptural piece that exudes both elegance and eclectic charm.Winning the Bronze A' Design Award serves as a testament to Doruk Kubilay's dedication to pushing the boundaries of furniture design. This recognition is expected to inspire future projects and encourage further exploration of innovative design concepts within the studio. As the Amorphous Cabinet gains international exposure, it has the potential to influence industry standards and inspire other designers to create furniture that combines functionality, aesthetics, and a touch of avant-garde flair.Interested parties may learn more about the Amorphous Cabinet and its designer, Doruk Kubilay, at:About Studio LugoStudio Lugo is an interdisciplinary design studio based in Istanbul that aims to intersect cumulative design knowledge with contemporary approaches in the fields of detailing, crafting and experimenting in the range of interior design to product design. The studio's innovative designs showcase a commitment to pushing the boundaries of traditional furniture design while maintaining a focus on functionality and aesthetics.About Bronze A' Design AwardThe Bronze A' Design Award recognizes notable furniture designs that demonstrate a high level of creativity, functionality, and professional execution. Recipients of this award are acknowledged for their innovative use of materials, ergonomic comfort, aesthetic appeal, and potential to positively influence industry standards. The rigorous selection process involves blind peer review by an expert jury panel, ensuring that winning designs meet the established evaluation criteria and stand out for their originality and craftsmanship.About A' Design AwardThe A' Design Award is an international, juried design competition that has been recognizing and promoting exceptional design since 2008. Open to entries from all countries and industries, the A' Design Award aims to showcase the transformative power of good design in creating a better world. Through a rigorous blind peer-review process, a panel of design professionals, industry experts, journalists, and academics evaluate entries based on pre-established criteria. By celebrating remarkable achievements and providing a global platform for pioneering designs, the A' Design Award inspires designers and brands to develop superior products and projects that positively impact society. Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards , explore jury members, view past laureates, and participate with their projects at:

