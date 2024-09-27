Gastric Volvulus Treatment Global Market 2024 To Reach $34.63 Billion By 2028 At Rate Of 6.2%

Gastric Volvulus Treatment Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The gastric volvulus treatment market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $25.6 billion in 2023 to $27.18 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.2%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to advancements in surgical techniques, improved diagnostic technologies, awareness and education, rise in minimally invasive procedures, research and clinical studies.

The gastric volvulus treatment market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $34.63 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.2%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to regulatory changes and approvals, innovations in surgical procedures, growing geriatric population, customized treatment plans, adoption of advanced imaging techniques.

A rising geriatric population is expected to propel the growth of the gastric volvulus treatment market going forward. The geriatric population refers to older adults 65 years and beyond. The geriatric population suffers from various diseases due to low immunity and age. Gastric volvulus occurs in older adults over the age of 50. Hence, the rise in the geriatric population is expected to propel the market.

Key players in the tem market include PAI Pharma, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc., Fresenius SE and Co. KGaA, Mayne Pharma Group Limited, Sawai Pharmaceutical Co.Ltd., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Tris Pharma Inc., Pfizer Inc., Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals, Mylan N.V., GlaxoSmithKline PLC, Endo International PLC, Vintage Labs, Zydus Group, Bayer AG, AbbVie Inc., Amgen Inc., Johnson & Johnson Services Inc., UCB S.A., Novartis International AG, Merck & Co. Inc., Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Sanofi S.A., Celltrion Inc., HanAll Biopharma, AstraZeneca PLC, ACROBiosystems Inc., Alomone Labs Ltd.

Major companies operating in the gastric volvulus treatment market are focusing on product innovations, such as digital radiology solutions, to provide radiologists with unprecedented levels of effectiveness. A digital radiology solution involves utilizing digital technology in medical imaging, encompassing various techniques for visualizing internal body structures and aiding in the efficient diagnosis and management of conditions such as gastric volvulus through the capture and analysis of digital images.

1) By Type: Organo-Axial Volvulus, Mesentero-Axial Volvulus

2) By Treatment Type: Medication, Surgery

3) By Route of Administration: Oral, Parenteral

4) By Distribution Channel: Hospital Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy

5) By End-User: Hospitals, Homecare, Specialty Clinics, Other End-Users

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Gastric Volvulus Treatment Market

North America was the largest region in the market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the market report during the forecast period. The regions covered in the report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Gastric Volvulus Treatment Market Definition

Gastric volvulus treatment refers to surgical treatment, specifically volvulus reduction, reintegration of the stomach into the abdominal cavity in cases of intrathoracic migration, and correction of causal factors. Gastric volvulus surgery is usually simple, involving de-rotation, lowering of the hernial contents into the abdominal wall, and repair of the hernial defect.

Gastric Volvulus Treatment Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Macroeconomic factors affecting the market in the short and long run

• Analysis of the macro and micro economic factors that have affected the market in the past five years

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

An overview of the global gastric volvulus treatment market report covering trends, opportunities, strategies, and more

The Gastric Volvulus Treatment Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on gastric volvulus treatment market size, gastric volvulus treatment market drivers and trends, gastric volvulus treatment market major players and gastric volvulus treatment market growth across geographies. This market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

