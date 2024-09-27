Genetically Modified Fruits Global Market 2024 To Reach $0.12 Billion By 2028 At Rate Of 12.1%

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Genetically Modified Fruits Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

It will grow to $0.12 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.1%.” — The Business Research Company

LANDON, GREATER LANDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The genetically modified fruits market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $0.07 billion in 2023 to $0.08 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.2%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to increased crop yield, pest and disease resistance, extended shelf life, improved nutritional value, weather adaptability.

What Is The Estimated Market Size Of The Global Genetically Modified Fruits Market And Its Annual Growth Rate?

The genetically modified fruits market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $0.12 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.1%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to investments in research and development, regulatory changes and market approvals, consumer acceptance and preferences, sustainability and resource efficiency, climate adaptability.

Growth Driver Of The Genetically Modified Fruits Market

Growing consumers’ demand for healthy food products is expected to propel the growth of the genetically modified fruits market going forward. Health food products refer to foods that provide all the nutrients needed to maintain good health, feel good, and lots of energy. Genetically modified fruits are themselves a source of nutrients and are used to enhance nutrient content and food quality, increase agricultural yields, and enhance the health of people.

Who Are The Key Players Shaping The Genetically Modified Fruits Market Trends?

Key players in the market include BASF SE, Bayer AG, Syngenta Crop Protection AG, Sakata Seed America Inc., DuPont de Nemours Inc., Groupe Limagrain Holding SA, KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA, J.R. Simplot Company, Stine Seed Company LLC, Dow Inc., Jivo Wellness Pvt. Ltd., Ambar Protein Industries, EuropaBio, Agritope Inc., US Department of Agriculture, Okanagan Specialty Fruits Company, Huazhong Agricultural University, Institute of Microbiology CAS, Cornell University and the University of Hawaii, University of Florida, 5Metis, Bioheuris, Bioprime Agrisolutions, JKAgri Genetics Ltd., Maharashtra Hybrid Seed Company, Calyxt Inc., Bioceres S.A, Beijing DaBeiNong Biotechnology Co. Ltd., Bejo Zaden BV, Intrexon, Okanagan Specialty Fruits.

What Are The Dominant Trends In Genetically Modified Fruits Market Growth?

Major companies operating in the genetically modified fruits market focus in strategic investments. Strategic investments are investments made by a corporation with the goal of increasing its success over time.

How Is The Global Genetically Modified Fruits Market Segmented?

1) By Type: Vegetables, Crops, Fruits, Animal Products

2) By Trait: Herbicide Tolerance (HR), Insect Resistance (IR), Stacked Traits (ST)

3) By Application: Poultry, Swine, Cattle, Dairy, Aquaculture, Pet food, Equine, Other Applications

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Genetically Modified Fruits Market

North America was the largest region in the market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the market share during the forecast period. The regions covered in the report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Genetically Modified Fruits Market Definition

Genetically modified fruits refer to the fruits that have been developed to fulfill the distinct needs of growers and/or consumers. These fruits have distinctive agronomic traits that are frequently challenging to accomplish by conventional breeding. Genetically modified (GM) fruits are used to develop tolerance to herbicides or introduce plant disease resistance to increase yield.

Genetically Modified Fruits Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

•Macroeconomic factors affecting the market in the short and long run

•Analysis of the macro and micro economic factors that have affected the market in the past five years

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

An overview of the global genetically modified fruits market report covering trends, opportunities, strategies, and more

The Genetically Modified Fruits Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on genetically modified fruits market size, genetically modified fruits market drivers and trends, genetically modified fruits market major players and genetically modified fruits market growth across geographies. This report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

