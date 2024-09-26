EFI Expands Relationship with Global Strategic Partner DPI

EFI’s Building Materials digital printing business, including sales and post-sales support, to be managed globally by DPI under a licensing agreement with EFI

LONDONDERRY, N.H., Sept. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Electronics For Imaging, Inc. today reported its subsidiary, EFI Cretaprint S.L.U., has licensed its Building Materials digital printing business to its current global strategic partner, DPI, an innovative technology company with a network of dealers that specializes in research, development, production, sales, and service for high-speed industrial digital printing solutions.



“This strategic partnership strengthens DPI’s role as the exclusive provider of service and support for EFI’s ceramic digital printers and spare parts, leveraging EFI's renowned know-how, trademarks, and uncompromising quality standards,” said Scott Schinlever, Chief Operating Officer for EFI’s global inkjet business. “DPI’s expanded role in delivering support to our global customer base reflects the trust and expertise they’ve demonstrated over the years. As part of this agreement, DPI will manage both current and future product and service needs, ensuring that customers continue to receive the high-quality support they have come to expect from EFI.”

With this agreement, DPI’s global network of dealers and services technicians will take on an expanded service footprint, further enhancing its capacity to meet the evolving needs of customers around the world. “This latest stage in our relationship with EFI allows us to bring comprehensive coverage for customers using these cutting-edge technologies,” said Eddie Cheng, General Manager of DPI. “We’re excited to continue building on our partnership and look forward to showcasing these products and our expanded role at the upcoming TECHNA Expo.” DPI will be exhibiting in Hall 4, Booth 104 at the TECHNA Expo, taking place 24 to 27 September in Rimini, Italy.

About EFI

EFI™ is a global technology company, leading the worldwide transformation from analog to digital imaging. We understand our customers want breakthrough technologies to lead them through their digital journey. That’s why we’re passionate about driving their business growth with a scalable portfolio of products, solutions, services, support, and world-class partnerships for the manufacturing of signage, packaging, textiles, ceramic tiles, building materials, commercial print, and personalized documents with a wide range of printers, inks, digital front ends, and workflow software. They work together to increase profits, cut costs, improve productivity, and optimize efficiency – job after job, year after year. We are devoted to our customers. And we definitely believe we have the right people, technology and experience to help them achieve their business goals. (www.efi.com)

