Glass Bonding Adhesives Global Market 2024 To Reach $4.71 Billion By 2028 At Rate Of 8.5%

LANDON, GREATER LANDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The glass bonding adhesives market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $3.14 billion in 2023 to $3.4 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.6%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to automotive industry growth, renewable energy projects, demand for aesthetic designs, increasing use of glass in furniture, medical device manufacturing, environmental concerns.

What Is The Estimated Market Size Of The Global Glass Bonding Adhesives Market And Its Annual Growth Rate?

The glass bonding adhesives market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $4.71 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.5%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to electric vehicle adoption, increasing use of wearables, expansion of the aerospace industry, e-commerce growth, rapid urbanization, energy-efficient building standards.

Growth Driver Of The Glass Bonding Adhesives Market

The expanding automotive industry is expected to be the key driver of the glass bonding adhesive market. The automotive industry refers to an industry involved in designing, manufacturing, wholesale, retailing, and maintaining motor vehicles. Glass bonding adhesive helps the automotive industry by utilizing in the vehicle assembly bonding process as makers progressively use sandwich panels, fiberglass composites, and sophisticated polymers into their vehicle designs to lighten them, increase their structural integrity, longevity, and thermal stability.

Which Market Players Are Driving The Glass Bonding Adhesives Market Growth?

Key players in the tem market include AkzoNobel NV, Arkema SA, Ashland Global Holdings Inc., Avery Dennison Corporation, Bohle AG, Bostik SA, Chemence Ltd., Collano Adhesives AG, Daubert Chemical Company Inc., DELO Industrie Klebstoffe GmbH & Co KGaA, DIC Corporation, Dow Inc., DuPont de Nemours Inc., Dymax Corporation, EMS-Chemie Holding AG, Evonik Industries AG, Harvey Benjamin Fuller, Henkel AG & Co KGaA, Hexion Inc., Huntsman Corporation, Jowat SE, Kiwo Inc., Kumkang Korea Chemicals Co. Ltd., Mapei SpA, Master Bond Inc., Minnesota Mining and Manufacturing Company, Momentive Performance Materials Inc., Parker Hannifin Corporation, Permabond LLC, Pidilite Industries Limited, Royal Adhesives & Sealants LLC, Sabre Corporation, Scott Bader Company Ltd., Sika AG, Solvay SA, ThreeBond Group, Wacker Chemie AG.

What Are the Key Trends That Influence The Glass Bonding Adhesives Market Size?

Major companies operating in the market are launching new products to sustain their position in the market. For instance, in May 2022, DINOL, a Germany-based manufacturer & supplier of adhesives, sealants, corrosion protection-prevention, and sound deadener / anti-vibration materials, launched an upgraded 30-minute safe-drive-away, glass bonding adhesive called Dinitrol 9100 HD to replace the previous Dinitrol 9100.

How Is The Global Glass Bonding Adhesives Market Segmented?

1) By Type: Polyurethane, Modified Silanes Adhesives, Silicone Adhesives, Acrylate Adhesives, Epoxy Adhesives, Cyanoacrylate Adhesives, Polysulfides, UV Or LED Curing, Other Types

2) By Application: Construction, Furniture, Automotive And Transportation, Electronics And Appliances, Consumer Goods, Medical Devices, Other Applications

3) By End-Use Industry: Automotive, Aerospace, Furniture, Construction, Electronics, Consumer Goods, Medical, Other End-Use Industries

Geographical Insights: Asia-Pacific Leading The Glass Bonding Adhesives Market

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the market in 2023. The regions covered in the report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Glass Bonding Adhesives Market Definition

Glass bonding adhesives are substances made for fusing two surfaces together, such as glass to glass or other substrates like plastics, metals, and rubbers. They are produced using a variety of substances, including silicone, epoxy, polyurethane, and cyanoacrylate.

Glass Bonding Adhesives Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

•Macroeconomic factors affecting the market in the short and long run

•Analysis of the macro and micro economic factors that have affected the market in the past five years

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

An overview of the global glass bonding adhesives market report covering trends, opportunities, strategies, and more

The Glass Bonding Adhesives Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on glass bonding adhesives market size, glass bonding adhesives market drivers and trends, glass bonding adhesives market major players and glass bonding adhesives market growth across geographies. This market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

