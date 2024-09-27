Global Glycopeptide Antibiotics Market Size, Share, And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

The Business Research Company

LANDON, GREATER LANDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The glycopeptide antibiotics market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $3.31 billion in 2023 to $3.58 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.2%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to increasing antibiotic resistance, rising incidence of infectious diseases, government initiatives, increasing healthcare expenditure, globalization of infectious diseases.

What Is The Estimated Market Size Of The Global Glycopeptide Antibiotics Market And Its Annual Growth Rate?

The glycopeptide antibiotics market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $5.02 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.8%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to emerging infectious diseases, increasing geriatric population, continued antibiotic resistance challenges, R&D investments and innovations, expansion of healthcare infrastructure.

Growth Driver Of The Glycopeptide Antibiotics Market

The rising number of cancer and infectious disease cases is expected to propel the growth of the glycopeptide antibiotics market going forward. Cancer refers to a disease that occurs when certain body cells multiply beyond their limits and spread to other body regions, whereas, infectious diseases are disorders produced by organisms such as bacteria, viruses, fungus, or parasites. The glycopeptide antibiotics are used to treat a variety of infectious disorders caused by methicillin-resistant staphylococcus aureus, streptococcus, or enterococcus bacteria that are resistant to beta-lactams and other antibiotics. In cancer patients, glycopeptide antibiotics are used to boost radiotherapy's antitumor effects by eliminating not only the targeted cancer cells but also distant cancer cells farther in the body.

Which Market Players Are Driving The Glycopeptide Antibiotics Market Growth?

Key players in the market include ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc., Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA, Pfizer Inc., Mylan N.V., Novartis AG, Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc., Aurobindo Pharma Limited, Abbvie Inc., Melinta Therapeutics Inc., Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc., Theravance Biopharma Inc., Janssen Global, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, GSK Plc., Allergan Plc., Shenwei Pharmaceutical Hainan Co. Ltd., Zhejiang Hisun Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., Lytix Biopharma, Alvogen, Eli Lilly and Company, Bayer AG, Merck & Co. Inc., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Sanofi SA, Targanta Therapeutics, GlaxoSmithKline PLC, Johnson & Johnson, AstraZeneca, Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH, Cipla Inc.

What Are The Emerging Trends Shaping The Glycopeptide Antibiotics Market Size?

Major companies operating in the glycopeptide antibiotics market are adopting a strategic partnership approach, aiming to bring life-saving revolutionary antibiotics to the Middle East. Strategic partnerships refer to a process in which companies leverage each other's strengths and resources to achieve mutual benefits and success.

How Is The Global Glycopeptide Antibiotics Market Segmented?

1) By Drug: Vancomycin, Dalbavancin, Oritavancin, Other Drugs

2) By Route of Administration: Oral, Parenteral, Other Routes

3) By Indication: Skin And Structure Infection, Meningitis, Clostridioides Difficile Infection, Enterocolitis, Other Indications

4) By End-User: Hospitals, Specialty Clinics, Homecare, Other End-Users

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Glycopeptide Antibiotics Market

North America was the largest region in the market in 2023. The regions covered in the report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Glycopeptide Antibiotics Market Definition

Glycopeptide antibiotics are a group of antibiotics having structures that either comprise a glycosylated cyclic or polycyclic non-ribosomal peptide, used to inhibit bacterial cell wall formation. They were first discovered from plant and soil bacteria.

The main drugs of glycopeptide antibiotics are vancomycin, dalbavancin, oritavancin, and others. Vancomycin belongs to a family of drugs known as glycopeptide antibiotics that eliminates microorganisms in the intestines and is used to treat colitis, which can develop after antibiotic therapy. These are administered through oral, parenteral, and other routes for the treatment of skin and structure infection, meningitis, clostridioides difficile infection, enterocolitis, and other indications by hospitals, specialty clinics, home care, and other end-users.

