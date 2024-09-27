Healthcare Payer Solution Market Segments, Drivers, Restraints, And Trends For 2024-2033

The Business Research Company

Healthcare Payer Solution Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The healthcare payer solution market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $40.94 billion in 2023 to $45.06 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.1%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to introduction of managed care, regulatory changes (hipaa, aca, etc.), emphasis on data analytics, focus on member engagement and experience, transition towards interoperability.

What Is The Estimated Market Size Of The Global Healthcare Payer Solution Market And Its Annual Growth Rate?

The healthcare payer solution market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $65.66 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.9%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to shift towards patient-centric care, rise in telemedicine and remote care, increased emphasis on data security, value-based payment models.

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample_request?id=9393&type=smp

Growth Driver Of The Healthcare Payer Solution Market

Rising insurance enrolments are expected to propel the growth of the healthcare payer solutions market going forward. Insurance enrolment is the procedure through which a qualified applicant registers with the insurance provider and becomes a member of the plan. Healthcare payer solutions in the insurance market provide solid enterprise core administration and claim management platform solutions that enable and inspire expansion, innovation, and cost savings for payer organizations across a wide range of business lines.

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/healthcare-payer-solution-global-market-report

Which Market Players Are Steering The Healthcare Payer Solution Market Growth?

Key players in the market include Cognizant Technical Solutions, Concentrix Corporation, Accenture PLC, HCL Technologies Ltd., Xerox Corporation, UnitedHealth Group Inc., McKesson Corporation, HMS Holdings Corp., International Business Machines Corporation, Change Healthcare Inc., Wipro Limited, Infosys Limited, Tata Consultancy Services Limited, NTT Data Corporation, Genpact Limited, Mphasis Limited, Firstsource Solutions Limited, WNS Limited, IQVIA Inc., Omega Healthcare, R RCM Inc., Conduent Inc., EXL Service Holdings Inc., Cotiviti Holdings Inc., Cerner Corporation, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc., Epic Systems Corporation, Athenahealth Inc., NextGen Healthcare Inc., eClinicalWorks LLC.

What Are The Key Trends That Influence Healthcare Payer Solution Market Share And Analysis?

Major companies operating in the market are focused on developing advanced solutions, such as Payer Exchange, to address the escalating volumes of medical records and clinical data. Payer Exchange is a technology solution designed to facilitate clinical data exchange between healthcare providers and payers.

How Is The Global Healthcare Payer Solution Market Segmented?

1) By Services: Business Process Outsourcing Services, Information Technology Outsourcing Services, Knowledge Process Outsourcing Services

2) By Application: Pharmacy Audit And Analysis Systems, Claims Management Services, Fraud Management Services, Computer-assisted Coding (CAC) Systems, Member Eligibility Management Services, Provider Network Management Services, Payment Management Services, Customer Relationship Management Services, Medical Document Management Services, General Ledger And Payroll Management

3) By End User: Private Provider, Public Provider

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Healthcare Payer Solution Market

North America was the largest region in the market in 2023. The regions covered in the market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Healthcare Payer Solution Market Definition

The healthcare payer solution refers to solutions that assist healthcare insurers, public and private payers, and members in managing claims, member engagement, audits, medical records, and customer relations. These solutions improve the overall performance of the healthcare system by improving care quality, lowering costs, increasing patient satisfaction and provider effectiveness, and leveraging unique competencies.

Healthcare Payer Solution Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Macroeconomic factors affecting the market in the short and long run

• Analysis of the macro and micro economic factors that have affected the market in the past five years

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

An overview of the global healthcare payer solution market report covering trends, opportunities, strategies, and more

The Healthcare Payer Solution Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on healthcare payer solution market size, healthcare payer solution market drivers and trends, healthcare payer solution market major players and healthcare payer solution market growth across geographies. This report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

