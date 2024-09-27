Heating Equipment (Except Warm Air Furnaces) Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2024-2033

The Business Research Company

Heating Equipment (Except Warm Air Furnaces) Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The heating equipment (except warm air furnaces) market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $49.2 billion in 2023 to $53.04 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.8%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to energy efficiency regulations, population growth and urbanization, industrialization and commercial construction, government incentives and subsidies, consumer preferences for comfort.

What Is The Estimated Market Size Of The Global Heating Equipment (Except Warm Air Furnaces) Market And Its Annual Growth Rate?

The heating equipment (except warm air furnaces) market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $69.45 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.0%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to renewable energy integration, smart home integration, environmental sustainability standards, rising demand for retrofitting, global climate change concerns, market expansion in developing regions.

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample_request?id=9586&type=smp

Growth Driver Of The Heating Equipment (Except Warm Air Furnaces) Market

The increasing number of residential construction projects is expected to propel the growth of the heating equipment (except warm air furnaces) market going forward. Residential projects refer to the construction of houses, apartments, and high-rise buildings. Heating equipment is used to control the temperature and humidity in a residential project and the goal is to provide thermal comfort and acceptable indoor air quality, as a result, an increase in the number of residential and commercial construction projects increases the demand for heating equipment (except warm air furnaces) market.

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/heating-equipment-except-warm-air-furnaces-global-market-report

Which Market Players Are Driving the Heating Equipment (Except Warm Air Furnaces) Market Growth?

Key players in the market include Heatstar Limited, Red Dot Corporation, Thermal Solutions Products LLC, New Yorker Boiler Company Inc., DTE Biomass Energy Inc., Abengoa Solar S.A., Bard HVAC, Fulton Thermal Corporation, John Zink Company LLC, Toyotomi Co. Ltd., ECR International Inc., Daikin Industries Ltd., Ingersoll-Rand PLC, Lennox International Inc., Robert Bosch GmbH, A.O. Smith Corporation, ABB Ltd., Bosch Thermotechnology Corp., Bradford White Corporation, Burnham Holdings Inc., Carrier Corporation, Danfoss A/S, Emerson Electric Co., General Electric Company, Ground Heaters Inc., Honeywell International Inc., HTP Comfort Solutions LLC, Johnson Controls International PLC, Laars Heating Systems Company, Lochinvar LLC, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation.

What Are the Emerging Trends Shaping the Heating Equipment (Except Warm Air Furnaces) Market Overview?

Major companies operating in the market are focusing on air-to-water heat pump to drive revenues in their market. An air-to-water heat pump is a device that, depending on the mode of operation, uses ambient air to either reject or absorb heat for heating or cooling.

How Is The Global Heating Equipment (Except Warm Air Furnaces) Market Segmented?

1) By Type: Fireplaces, Wood-Burning Stoves, Supplemental Heaters, Low-Pressure Steam, Hot Water Boilers, Furnaces

2) By Business Type: New Construction, Retrofits

3) By Applications: Household, Commercial, Industrial

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Heating Equipment (Except Warm Air Furnaces) Market

North America was the largest region in the market in 2023. The regions covered in the market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Heating Equipment (Except Warm Air Furnaces) Market Definition

Heating equipment (except for warm air furnaces) is a device that heats either the air or a liquid to provide warmth, using an energy source. This equipment is used to perform industrial and commercial operations such as purification of solvents by distillation, extraction using rotary evaporators, and determination of physical parameters such as boiling point, melting point, flashpoint, and others.

The Heating Equipment (Except Warm Air Furnaces) Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company provides insights on heating equipment (except warm air furnaces) market size, heating equipment (except warm air furnaces) market drivers and trends and heating equipment (except warm air furnaces) market growth across geographies.

