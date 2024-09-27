President Cyril Ramaphosa officiates repatriation and restitution homecoming ceremony of freedom fighters, 27 Sept

President Cyril Ramaphosa will on Friday, 27 September 2024, officiate the repatriation and restitution homecoming ceremony of South African freedom fighters who lost their lives in Zambia and Zimbabwe during the apartheid era.

The ceremony will take place at the Freedom Park Heritage Site and Museum in Tshwane, Pretoria.

The ceremony forms part of Heritage Month which is being observed under the theme “Celebrating the Lives of Our Heroes and Heroines Who Laid Down Their Lives for Our Freedom."

Today, Wednesday, 25 September 2024, the mortal remains of 42 former liberation heroes and heroines who passed away in exile will arrive to a reception ceremony at the Waterkloof Air Force Base in the City of Tshwane.

The repatriation of the freedom fighters’ remains from Zambia and Zimbabwe forms part of the Resistance and Liberation Heritage Route Project (RLHR). The RLHR is a national memory project aimed at commemorating, celebrating, educating, promoting, preserving, conserving and providing a durable testament of South African’s road to freedom

The repatriation initiative is part of a broader effort to bring the remains of freedom fighters who died in exile to their final resting places.

This is not only a gesture of honour to the individuals and their families but also an effort to strengthen the bonds of friendship, solidarity, and development with the host countries through memorialisation.

Ahead of addressing the Homecoming Ceremony on Friday, 27 September, President Ramaphosa will lead a wreath-laying procession at the Wall of Names.

The Wall of Names is inscribed with the names of heroes and heroines who died fighting for humanity and freedom during the major conflicts in South African history, namely: the Pre-Colonial Wars, Slavery, Genocide, Wars of Resistance, the South African War, the First and Second World War and the Struggle for Liberation.

President Ramaphosa will officiate the Repatriation and Restitution Homecoming Ceremony as follows:

Date: Friday, 27 September 2024

Time: 10:00

Venue: Freedom Park Heritage Site and Museum, Tshwane

Media enquiries:

Vincent Magwenya, Spokesperson to the President - media@presidency.gov.za