Illinois Department of Central Management Services (CMS), Jones Lang LaSalle (JLL) receive Excellence Through Collaboration Award from the National Association of State Chief Administrators (NASCA)

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, September 25 - The National Association of State Chief Administrators (NASCA) awarded Illinois Department of Central Management Services (CMS) and Jones Lang LaSalle (JLL) today with the association's 2024 Excellence Through Collaboration Award. This prestigious award recognizes the partnership between a state and a company to implement a program, project, or service that positively impacts the state.





"The partnership with JLL is extremely beneficial for the State of Illinois, in particular for Central Management Services Property Management. Their vast experience in building management, as well as their vast vendor network, is not only allowing us to operate our buildings more efficiently, but also at a lower cost. As we all know in State government, or government in general, that's extremely important," said CMS Chief Operating Officer Bill McCarty.





"From a JLL perspective, it's been really important for us to work together with the State of Illinois, and they have been a great partner. Our global headquarters is in Illinois, and most of us have been born and raised in Illinois, so it means a lot to us to work collaboratively with the State in property management," said JLL Account Lead, State of Illinois, Terry McGuffage. "Vendors aren't always viewed as partners, but in this case, we truly felt like we're a partner to the State."





The partnership between CMS and JLL has successfully resulted in the implementation of numerous projects that have significantly improved service delivery in State buildings. Furthermore, JLL's expertise and resources have played a crucial role in modernizing facility management approaches and making CMS more agile in responding to evolving needs across the State.





"The execution of good government done well requires collaboration with a wide variety of stakeholders and partners. Through our collaboration with JLL, the State has realized a number of efficiencies and improvements across our extensive commercial real estate holdings throughout the State," said Raven A. DeVaughn, CMS Director.





Many of the initiatives that CMS and JLL have worked on together included implementing new technology to focus on asset maintenance and reliability. During the COVID-19 pandemic, CMS worked with JLL to have Infogrid, a JLL Technology company, installed in office locations in order to quickly respond to a changing workplace environment. Infogrid sensors enabled technicians to remotely monitor facilities in several areas including leak detection, water flow, temperature, and humidity levels.





CMS also partnered with JLL to install Corrigo, JLL's CMMS (Computer Maintenance Management System), at multiple State properties. This platform, along with JLL's proprietary preventative maintenance program, enabled the State and JLL to monitor asset performance, assess costs associated with aging assets, ensure compliance with State regulations, and generate data for informed investment decisions. Corrigo and Infogrid technologies were implemented together to monitor water flow in pipes, which can be helpful for identifying system leakage, and to remotely monitor buildings during extreme cold.





JLL has also helped CMS complete projects on-time and on-budget. This past summer, CMS utilized JLL's vast network of vendors who were already under contract to renovate and repair 10 State-facility parking lots that had reached the end of their useful life. This customer-focused improvement project, which had a truncated timeline, was completed within two months.





Ultimately, the partnership between CMS and JLL has resulted in informed decision-making, strategic thinking, cost reduction, and better asset management. When it comes to technology and preventative maintenance, JLL continues to be a valued partner for CMS as it works to maintain and upgrade buildings across the State of Illinois.





About CMS





Central Management Services (CMS) is the operational engine working behind the scenes to enable the State's more than 80 agencies, boards, and commissions to deliver efficient, reliable services to all Illinois citizens. The Agency's mission is to support the State by delivering innovative, responsive, and effective services that provide the best value for Illinois State government and the people it serves.









About JLL





For over 200 years, JLL (NYSE: JLL), a leading global commercial real estate and investment management company, has helped clients buy, build, occupy, manage and invest in a variety of commercial, industrial, hotel, residential and retail properties. A Fortune 500 company with annual revenue of $20.8 billion and operations in over 80 countries around the world, our more than 110,000 employees bring the power of a global platform combined with local expertise. Driven by our purpose to shape the future of real estate for a better world, we help our clients, people and communities SEE A BRIGHTER WAYSM. JLL is the brand name, and a registered trademark, of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated. For further information, visit jll.com





About NASCA





The National Association of State Chief Administrators (NASCA) is the leading organization advancing professional development and best management solutions for the administrative functions of state government. The association provides state chief administrators with the opportunity to increase their knowledge of state government administration through education, networking and information exchange on state government trends, leading edge innovations, standards and best practices.





NASCA's mission is to help state chief administrators and their teams strategically transform state government operations through the power of shared knowledge and thought leadership.



