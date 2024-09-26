Traffic Delay County Route 9, Whetstone Road, to Begin Thursday, September 26, 2024

Page Content

There will be a traffic delay on County Route 9, Whetstone Road, from about one mile north of the intersection of County Route 36, Huey Run, to the intersection of County Route 1, Buffalo Street, from 7:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., Thursday, September 26, 2024, through Wednesday, October 2, 2024, for paving and shoulder work. Daytime operations only.

One lane traffic will be maintained with flaggers. Expect delays. Motorists are advised to plan ahead and allow additional time for their commute. Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the project schedule.

