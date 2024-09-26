Middle Cove Road, in Hardy County, to be Closed Beginning Thursday, September 26, 2024

Page Content Middle Cove Road, County Route 59/1, between milepost 1.99 and milepost 4.04, in Hardy County, will be closed between the hours of 8 a.m. and 4 p.m., beginning on Thursday, September 26, 2024, through Friday, October 4, 2024, to allow for paving operations. School buses and emergency personnel will be allowed access through the work zone. Exact schedule is weather dependent.​ ​

