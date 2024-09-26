President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. Approves Major Disaster Declaration for Confederated Tribes and Bands of the Yakama Nation

WASHINGTON -- FEMA announced that federal disaster assistance is available to the Confederated Tribes and Bands of the Yakama Nation to supplement recovery efforts in the areas affected by wildfires from June 22 – July 8, 2024.

The President's action makes federal funding available to affected individuals in the Confederated Tribes and Bands of the Yakama Nation. Assistance can include grants for temporary housing and home repairs, low-cost loans to cover uninsured property losses and other programs to help individuals and business owners recover from the effects of the disaster.

Federal funding is also available to the Tribal Nation on a cost-sharing basis for emergency work and the repair or replacement of facilities damaged by wildfires Yakama Nation.

Federal funding is also available on a cost-sharing basis for hazard mitigation measures statewide.

Tonia Pence has been named the Federal Coordinating Officer for federal recovery operations in the affected areas. Additional designations may be made at a later date if warranted by the results of damage assessments.