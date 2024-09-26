Kazakhstan’s Economy to Slow Down in 2024, Accelerate in 2025

ASTANA, KAZAKHSTAN (25 September 2024) — The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has marginally revised downwards its economic growth outlook for Kazakhstan in 2024, following weaker expansion in services in the first half of the year coupled with lower oil outputs, massive floods, and a slowdown in investment.

The Asian Development Outlook (ADO) September 2024, the latest edition of ADB’s flagship publication, projects 3.6% growth of Kazakhstan’s gross domestic product (GDP) this year, slightly lower than the bank’s previous forecast of 3.8% in April 2024. The Central Asian nation’s economic growth is expected to accelerate to 5.1% in 2025.

In the first half of 2024, tax revenue collection declined as receipts from oil duty and value added tax were lower compared to the same period in 2023. The decline in tax collection was offset by higher transfers from the sovereign wealth fund, the National Fund of the Republic of Kazakhstan (NFRK), with the government utilizing three-quarters of planned annual transfers in the period. This partially led to the national currency appreciating as the central bank converted the NFRK foreign currency receipts to tenge to meet the government transfer requests.

"While the economic growth prospects for Kazakhstan’s look positive in the medium term, its fiscal challenges need to be addressed to ensure sustainable and inclusive economic growth,” said ADB Country Director for Kazakhstan Utsav Kumar.

Average inflation slowed to 8.9% in the first 7 months of 2024 down from 17.2% last year. Inflation is projected to slow further to 6.1% in 2025, reflecting tight monetary policy and a stable exchange rate enabled by substantial foreign reserves and commodity export earnings. The combined reserves in the NFRK and the central bank surpassed $100 billion as of June 2024.

Kazakhstan joined ADB in 1994. ADB has since committed about $7 billion in loans to the government and private sector, grants, and technical assistance.

ADB is committed to achieving a prosperous, inclusive, resilient, and sustainable Asia and the Pacific, while sustaining its efforts to eradicate extreme poverty. Established in 1966, it is owned by 68 members—49 from the region.