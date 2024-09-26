PHILIPPINES, September 26 - Press Release

September 26, 2024 Sen. Robin Bill on Equal Access for Muslims, IPs in Public Cemeteries Gains Senate Support Timely and worthy of support. On this note, Sen. Robinhood "Robin" C. Padilla's bill allowing equal access for Filipino Muslims and indigenous peoples (IPs) in public cemeteries gained support in the Senate, particularly from Senate minority leader Aquilino "Koko" Pimentel III. In his "supportive" interpellation of Padilla's Senate Bill 1273, Pimentel commended Padilla for "having thought of this idea," and for authoring and sponsoring the measure. "Actually, I think this is a very timely measure, especially that our sponsor has received actual real life experiences na sinasagot ng panukalang batas na ito (that this bill seeks to address)... This is a measure we should support," he said. Padilla, who chairs the Senate Committee on Cultural Communities and Muslim Affairs, filed the bill after learning of real-life experiences where Muslims and IPs still encounter problems in looking for burial grounds for their departed loved ones. Earlier, he said it is infuriating to learn of recent incidents such as the displacement of 100 remains in a Muslim cemetery in Quezon City and Montalban due to the activities of a nearby quarrying company. He added many IPs face challenges in following their burial traditions especially in Metro Manila and other parts of the country, since the remains must be transported to their home provinces. "Ito pong panukalang ito, ito ay ibinunga ng napakaraming malungkot na karanasan ng kapatid nating Muslim at katutubo. Katunayan, may hakbang ang NCIP, sila rin nakausap natin at sila may position na talagang merong discrimination pagdating sa katutubo (This bill stemmed from the sad experiences of our Muslim and IP brethren. Even the National Commission on Indigenous Peoples have a position against the discrimination against IPs on burial grounds)," Padilla said. Pimentel also suggested improvements to the bill, including incorporating a floor plan for public cemeteries as well as not allowing donors of burial lots to influence the partition of the cemeteries - to which Padilla agreed. "Katanggap-tanggap ang nais ninyong amendment (Your proposed amendments are very acceptable)," he told Pimentel, who said he will formalize his suggestions when the bill is up for amendments. Panukala ni Sen. Robin para sa Equal Access ng Muslim at IP sa Public Cemeteries, Nakakuha ng Suporta sa Senado Napapanahon at dapat suportahan. Ito ang paglarawan ni Senate minority leader Aquilino "Koko" Pimentel III sa panukalang batas ni Sen. Robinhood "Robin" C. Padilla na nagbibigay ng equal access para sa Filipino Muslims at indigenous peoples (IPs) sa public cemeteries. Sa kanyang "supportive interpellation" ng Senate Bill 1273 ni Padilla, pinuri ni Pimentel si Padilla sa pag-isip sa panukalang batas, at sa pag-akda at pag-sponsor nito. "Actually, I think this is a very timely measure, especially that our sponsor has received actual real life experiences na sinasagot ng panukalang batas na ito... This is a measure we should support," ani Pimentel. Ipinunto ni Padilla, na tagapangulo ng Senate Committee on Cultural Communities and Muslim Affairs, na ihinain niya ang panukalang batas matapos malaman ang "real-life experiences" kung saan nagkakaproblema ang mga Muslim at IP sa paghanap ng burial grounds para sa yumaong mahal sa buhay. Ani Padilla, nakakagalit ang mga insidente tulad ng pag-displace ng 100 labi sa mga Muslim cemetery sa Quezon City at Montalban dahil sa gawain ng quarrying company. Dagdag niya, hinaharap ng maraming IP ang pagsunod sa mga burial traditions nila lalo sa Metro Manila dahil kailangang ibalik sa probinsya nila ang mga labi. "Ito pong panukalang ito, ito ay ibinunga ng napakaraming malungkot na karanasan ng kapatid nating Muslim at katutubo. Katunayan, may hakbang ang NCIP, sila rin nakausap natin at sila may position na talagang merong discrimination pagdating sa katutubo," aniya. Nagmungkahi din si Pimentel ng panukalang mapabuti ang panukalang batas, kabilang ang floor plan para sa public cemeteries at ang hindi pagpayag sa donors ng burial lots para maimpluwensya ang pag-partition ng mga sementeryo. Pumayag dito si Padilla. "Katanggap-tanggap ang nais ninyong amendment," aniya kay Pimentel, na nagsabing pormal niyang imumungkahi ito pag tatalakayin ang pag-amyenda sa panukalang batas. ***** Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zZpM7ip0QSU

