VISA ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Visa Inc. on Behalf of Visa Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Sept. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Visa Inc. ("Visa" or the "Company") (NYSE: V) on behalf of Visa stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether Visa has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.



What is this about: On September 24, 2024, during market hours, The United States Department of Justice issued a release entitled “Justice Department Sues Visa for Monopolizing Debit Markets.” In this release, the DOJ announced that it had “filed a civil antitrust lawsuit today against Visa for monopolization and other unlawful conduct in debit network markets[.]” The release further stated that the “complaint alleges that Visa illegally maintains a monopoly over debit network markets by using its dominance to thwart the growth of its existing competitors and prevent others from developing new and innovative alternatives.”

The release quoted Attorney General Merrick Garland as stating that “[w]e allege that Visa has unlawfully amassed the power to extract fees that far exceed what it could charge in a competitive market[.] Merchants and banks pass along those costs to consumers, either by raising prices or reducing quality or service. As a result, Visa’s unlawful conduct affects not just the price of one thing – but the price of nearly everything.”

On this news, the price of Visa stock fell 5.4% on September 24, 2024.

