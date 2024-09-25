TRAFFIC ADVISORY: MPD Fourth District Lieutenant James Black Funeral Services

On Thursday, September 26, 2024, the funeral services for Metropolitan Police Department Lieutenant James Black will take place in the District of Columbia. In conjunction with these services, there will be parking restrictions and street closures that motorists should take into consideration:

The following streets will be posted as Emergency No Parking from 12:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.:

10 th Street from F Street to H Street, NW

G Street from 9th Street to 11th Street, NW

The following street will be closed to vehicle traffic from 12:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.:

G Street from 9th Street to 10th Street, NW

The following streets will have intermittent closures to vehicle traffic from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. However, any vehicle needing to access a parking garage or make a delivery will be able to access the area:

G Street from 10 th Street to 11 th Street, NW

G Place from 9 th Street to 10 th Street, NW

10th Street from F Street to H Street, NW

For timely traffic information, please visit twitter.com/DCPoliceTraffic .

All street closures and listed times are subject to change based upon prevailing or unexpected conditions.

The public should expect parking restrictions along the street and should be guided by the posted emergency no parking signage. All vehicles that are parked in violation of the emergency no parking signs will be ticketed and towed.

Motorists could encounter possible delays if operating in the vicinity of this event and may wish to consider alternative routes. The Metropolitan Police Department and the D.C. Department of Transportation also wishes to remind motorists in the vicinity of this event to proceed with caution as increased pedestrian traffic can be anticipated.