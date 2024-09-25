MPD Seeks Suspects in Attempted Robbery

The Metropolitan Police Department seeks the community’s assistance to identify and locate suspects in an attempted robbery in Northwest.

On Saturday, September 21, 2024, at approximately 3:10 p.m., multiple suspects approached the victim in the 1000 block of Irving Street, Northwest. The suspects assaulted the victim and attempted to take property from the victim. The victim did not comply. The suspects fled the scene.

The suspects were captured by nearby surveillance cameras and can be seen in this video and the photos below: https://youtu.be/KiRwkXppuPs

The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia. Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411.

CCN 24148216

