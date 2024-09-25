MPD Arrests Suspect in an Armed Robbery
The Metropolitan Police Department announces the arrest of a suspect involved in an armed robbery that occurred in Southeast.
On Monday, September 16, 2024, at approximately 9:29 p.m., the suspect approached the victim in 2800 block of Alabama Avenue, Southeast. The suspect brandished a knife and demanded the victim’s property. The victim complied. The suspect then stole the victim’s property before fleeing the scene.
On Wednesday, September 25, 2024, 31-year-old Dequan Davis, of Southeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Armed Robbery (Knife).
CCN: 24143375
###
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.