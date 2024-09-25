MPD Arrests Suspect in an Armed Robbery

The Metropolitan Police Department announces the arrest of a suspect involved in an armed robbery that occurred in Southeast.

On Monday, September 16, 2024, at approximately 9:29 p.m., the suspect approached the victim in 2800 block of Alabama Avenue, Southeast. The suspect brandished a knife and demanded the victim’s property. The victim complied. The suspect then stole the victim’s property before fleeing the scene.

On Wednesday, September 25, 2024, 31-year-old Dequan Davis, of Southeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Armed Robbery (Knife).

CCN: 24143375

###