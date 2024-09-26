Lincoln Tech Launches HVAC and Electrical Career Training at Moorestown, NJ Campus

More than 30,000 openings are projected across the state by 2032.

Parsippany, NJ, Sept. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lincoln Educational Services Corporation (NASDAQ: LINC), a national leader in specialized technical training for more than 75 years, has announced the introduction of Air Conditioning, Refrigeration and Heating Systems (HVAC) Technology and Electrical and Electronic Systems Technology (EEST) career training programs at its Moorestown, NJ campus.

For more than 10 years, the Moorestown campus – serving students and employers throughout the Trenton-Camden corridor – has been a leading destination for healthcare and IT career training. Now with a gap of more than 30,000 openings projected across the state for the HVAC and electrical/electronics industries*, Lincoln Tech-Moorestown will assist in developing the next generation of the regional workforce for these vital skilled trades. Students will now have six in-demand career fields to choose from when enrolling at the campus.

A new training area has been built for these programs, and a grand opening is scheduled for later this month.

DATE: Friday, September 27th

TIME: 10 am - 2 pm

LOCATION: Lincoln Tech’s Moorestown Campus

308 W. Route 38

Moorestown, NJ 08057

ATTENDING: Scott Shaw, Lincoln Tech President & CEO

Mark Bohen, Lincoln Tech Group Vice President

State Senator Troy Singleton

Moorestown Mayor Nicole Gillespie

Jerome Townsend, representing Congressman Andrew Kim

Local hiring managers and employer partners

“We hear consistently from hiring managers throughout this region that there’s a demonstrated need for skilled, trained HVAC and electronic systems technicians, along with electricians,” says Lincoln Tech President and CEO Scott Shaw. “Our Moorestown campus has been a trusted partner in graduating skilled technicians for a number of career fields since 2010, and we’re proud to now assist in addressing the HVAC and electrical skills gaps as well.”

The Certificate-granting HVAC training program can be completed in approximately one year. Students will receive 1200 instructional hours, much of which will be hands-on using Hampden trainers in simulated job site conditions. Topics covered include commercial refrigeration systems, basic refrigeration systems, electricity, heating systems, air conditioning systems and more. Students will learn to install, troubleshoot, repair and maintain equipment, controls and power sources, and will also receive advanced electrical and troubleshooting instruction prior to the end of the program.

The EEST training program follows a similar timeline and breadth of hours, focused on electrical and electronic systems concepts related to the installation, troubleshooting, repair, and maintenance of commercial and residential systems. Students will be introduced to career paths in the entertainment, security, monitoring, and telecommunications fields, and will receive training on the skills needed for entry-level residential electrician work.

Upon completion of these programs, students will be encouraged to apply for manufacturer-sponsored training with Hussmann Refrigeration and Johnson Controls International. These global employers are actively seeking new candidates to join their workforces, and in many cases training and relocation expenses are covered – meaning graduates can embark on a more direct route to their new career at little to no additional cost.

To RSVP or for additional information, please contact the campus at (856) 722-9333.

* Career growth projections can be found at onetonline.org for the years 2022-2032 and are current as of September 24, 2024.

About Lincoln Educational Services Corporation

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation is a leading provider of diversified career-oriented post-secondary education. Lincoln offers recent high school graduates and working adults career-oriented programs in five principal areas of study: automotive technology, health sciences, skilled trades, information technology, and hospitality services. Lincoln has provided the workforce with skilled technicians since its inception in 1946.

Lincoln currently operates 22 campuses in 13 states under four brands: Lincoln Technical Institute, Lincoln College of Technology and Euphoria Institute of Beauty Arts and Sciences. Lincoln also operates Lincoln Culinary Institutes in both Maryland and Connecticut.

For more information, go to lincolntech.edu.

