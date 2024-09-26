Conifex Announces Voting Results

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Conifex Timber Inc. (“Conifex” or the "Company") (TSX: CFF) announced today that at its annual general and special meeting of shareholders held on September 25, 2024, all management nominees were elected as directors of the Company.



Each of the management nominees was elected by ballot. The proxies deposited for the election of directors were as follow:

Director Percentage of

Votes For Percentage of

Votes Against



Kenneth A. Shields 83.95% 16.05% David E. Roberts 84.21% 15.79% Michael Costello 84.16% 15.84% Janine North 84.17% 15.83% Charles P. Miller 96.06% 3.94%

In addition, shareholders approved: (i) the appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, as the Company's auditor for the ensuing year and authorized the board to fix the auditor's remuneration; and (ii) the amendment to the long term performance incentive plan of the Company.

A report of voting results is also available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

For further information, please contact:

Trevor Pruden

Chief Financial Officer

604 216-2949

About Conifex Timber Inc.

Conifex and its subsidiaries' primary business currently includes timber harvesting, reforestation, forest management, sawmilling logs into lumber and wood chips, and value added lumber finishing and distribution. Conifex's lumber products are sold in the United States, Canadian and Japanese markets. Conifex also produces bioenergy at its power generation facility at Mackenzie, BC.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.