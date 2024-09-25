SECNAV Del Toro Hosts 2nd Integrated Resilience and Mental Health Forum

WASHINGTON – Secretary of the Navy Carlos Del Toro hosted the Department of the Navy’s second Integrated Resilience and Mental Health Forum, September 25.

The forum aimed to foster meaningful discussion across DON stakeholders, enhance the visibility of ongoing and new Navy and Marine Corps initiatives, and cultivate an environment for dialogue centered on mental health and resilience practices.

“As evidence of the importance and impact of this forum, last time we met, we discussed our dire need for more mental health providers across the Fleet and the Force,” said Secretary Del Toro. “It's important to break down the stigma surrounding mental health issues. Seeking help is a sign of strength, not weakness. It's a recognition that we all need support from time to time.”

More than 15 senior leaders and civilians from across the Department attended the forum, including the, Vice Chief of Naval Operations, Assistant Secretary of the Navy for Manpower and Reserve Affairs Franklin Parker, Mr. Montel Williams, Dr. Matthew Miller Executive Director, office of Suicide Prevention, U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, and RADM Rick Freedman, Navy Deputy Surgeon General.

“I’m glad you were able to make it today, and I am incredibly excited to hear about your work with The Research and Recognition Project and about the Reconsolidation of Traumatic Memories,” said Secretary Del Toro. “As we all know, the unique stressors of combat can lead to a range of mental health issues, including depression, anxiety, and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), and these conditions can have a profound impact on our people’s ability to function effectively, both in the military and in civilian life.”

The Secretary has continued to champion mental health and resiliency initiatives across the Department, and looks for this effort to build on the great work Sailors and Marines are already doing in the Navy and Marine Corps.

In developing these forums, Secretary Del Toro seeks to assess strengthen the state of DON resilience and mental health programs, identify gaps, and create a process to enhance collaboration on these important topics.

The forum is not a task force or working group, but is meant to facilitate an enduring environment of openness and collaboration to ensure continuity of effort across Navy and Marine Corps programs.

“The demands of modern military service are unprecedented, requiring our Sailors and Marines to operate in complex, high-stress environments,” said Secretary Del Toro. “As leaders, it is our responsibility to ensure that our personnel are equipped to not only meet these challenges but also to thrive in the face of adversity.”

In the future, the forum plans to hear from external partners from other military services, government agencies, academia, and the nonprofit sector.

The forums will occur on a biannual basis, with the next one already scheduled for this upcoming spring.

