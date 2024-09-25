Falkland Islands (Islas Malvinas): ICRC ready to carry out further forensic work

To date, the ICRC has carried out two such projects to identify fallen Argentine soldiers buried on the Islands. This has led to the identification of 121 individuals whose families finally know their fate and final resting place after more than three decades of uncertainty.

Every family deserves to know what happened to their loved one. The ICRC commends the governments of Argentina and the United Kingdom for their ongoing efforts to fulfil their obligations under international humanitarian law (IHL) and provide answers to more families in the frame of the third Humanitarian Project Plan (HPP3) and stands ready to support this work.