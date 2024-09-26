Ambassador Welcomes John Larson to its Board of Directors

John Larson, co-founder of Zipwhip, is recognized as a trailblazer in Conversational Commerce, joins the board at Ambassador software

Visionary Investor and Thought Leader Joins to Advance Innovation and Build Trust in Conversational Commerce

As I see it, the next decade of commerce will continue to shift towards conversations, with purchases increasingly happening within those interactions.” — John Larson

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, September 26, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ambassador, a leader in Conversational Commerce , is excited to announce that John Larson has joined its Board of Directors. As one of Ambassador’s most active investors and a forward-thinking leader in this space, Larson’s expertise will be key in transforming how brands and consumers engage in personalized conversations that drive the next wave of commerce.“Ambassador is uniquely positioned to benefit from a comprehensive set of data that merges core marketing programs with direct-to-consumer conversations. This combination will drive deeper engagement and seamless transactions through trusted messaging channels like SMS and RCS," said Larson. "As I see it, the next decade of commerce will continue to shift towards conversations, with purchases increasingly happening within those interactions. And for every action a customer takes as an ambassador of a brand, they will be rewarded seamlessly at checkout.”As Conversational Commerce expands globally, Larson’s proven ability to scale technology ventures and create value from messaging will provide the leadership needed to seize the opportunities in this market. A favorite mantra of his taken from the Zipwhip days “focus, focus”, has already become a staple in Ambassador’s product development conversations such as using AI to solve unique pain points for both brands and consumers."John Larson joining our Board of Directors is a significant milestone for Ambassador," said Geoff McDonald, CEO of Ambassador. "His visionary leadership and understanding of how trust is built through authentic conversations will help us continue evolving our platform. His investment reinforces his belief in our strategy to create lasting connections between brands and customers on open channels like SMS, RCS, and Email. Brands benefit by having direct conversations with their customers, harnessing the data on open channels, and enabling their customers to capture the benefits of being an ambassador of their brand.”About John Larson:John Larson, Co-founder of Zipwhip, is recognized as a trailblazer in Conversational Commerce. His pioneering work in using SMS as a trusted customer engagement channel redefined how brands interact with their customers, leading to Zipwhip’s $850 million acquisition by Twilio. At the core of Larson’s vision is the belief that trust is the key ingredient to creating genuine and lasting brand-consumer relationships.About Ambassador:Ambassador is a next-generation engagement platform with a Conversational Commerce edge, empowering brands to engage their customers through authentic real-time conversations on open channels. By leveraging personalized messaging and AI-powered tools, Ambassador helps brands build trust, drive loyalty, and accelerate growth through a customer-led growth model where every interaction offers deeper insights and a better customer experience. For more information, visit www.getambassador.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.