Capital City Bank Names Matthew Henderson Chief Information Security Officer

TALLAHASSEE, Fla., Sept. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Capital City Bank today announced the promotion of Matthew Henderson to chief information security officer, effective October 1, 2024. He will succeed LeAnne Staalenburg McCorvey, who will retire on December 31, 2024. In this role, Henderson will lead the Corporate Security & Risk Department, overseeing both the information and physical security teams. His responsibilities include developing, overseeing, monitoring, managing and reporting on the security program in accordance with policy.



Henderson began his career with Capital City Bank in September 2022 as an information security officer. In this role, he focused on information security, physical security, vendor management, business continuity and incident response initiatives.



He holds a Bachelor of Science and Master of Science in Management Information Systems from Troy University and the University of Alabama at Birmingham, respectively. His credentials include certifications as a Certified Information Systems Security Professional, Certified Information Security Manager, Certified in Risk and Information Systems Control and Certified Information Systems Auditor.



With over 15 years of experience in information technology, cybersecurity, information security and physical security across various industries, Henderson brings a wealth of knowledge to his new position. He also serves on several advisory boards and committees within the financial sector, including the American Bankers Association’s Cybersecurity and Operational Resilience Advisory Committee, the Risk and Compliance Conference Board and the Cyber Risk Institute’s Joint Standards Committee.



“Matt’s extensive experience and proven expertise make him an ideal choice to lead our Corporate Security & Risk Department,” said Bill Smith, Capital City Bank Group chairman, president and CEO. “I am confident that under his leadership we will continue to uphold the highest standards of security and risk management.”



Beyond his professional roles, Henderson is actively engaged in the community. He is a member of Celebration Baptist Church, Shriners International and the Tallahassee Tennis Association. Additionally, he volunteers with Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Big Bend.



In his spare time, Henderson enjoys spending time with his wife, Brittony, and their two children.

About Capital City Bank Group, Inc.

Capital City Bank Group, Inc . (NASDAQ: CCBG) is one of the largest publicly traded financial holding companies headquartered in Florida and has approximately $4.2 billion in assets. We provide a full range of banking services, including traditional deposit and credit services, mortgage banking, asset management, trust, merchant services, bankcards, securities brokerage services and financial advisory services, including the sale of life insurance, risk management and asset protection services. Our bank subsidiary, Capital City Bank, was founded in 1895 and now has 63 banking offices and 105 ATMs/ITMs in Florida, Georgia, and Alabama. For more information about Capital City Bank Group, Inc., visit www.ccbg.com .

For Information Contact:

Brooke Hallock

Hallock.Brooke@ccbg.com

850.402.8525

