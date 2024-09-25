Attorney General Bird Warns Iowans of Pig-Butchering Scams

DES MOINES—Iowa Attorney General Brenna Bird today issued a warning to Iowans about “pig-butchering” scams.

Pig-butchering scams are long cons that occur when con artists connect with someone online and build a relationship over a period of time before tricking them into sending money. These con artists bond over common interests and make false promises of love, affection, and opportunity to build trust. Then, they take advantage of “Iowa nice” and steal everything they can. Typically, these scammers convince people to send money in forms where they have no defenses, such as through cryptocurrency ATMs.

“Most of us don’t think we could fall for a scam until it happens,” said Attorney General Bird. “And these scammers do not stop until they take everything you have. Be on the look out for pig-butchering scams. They are evil, long cons that not only steal people’s money but manipulate their emotions. And please remember to never send money to someone you met online.”

One example is a central Iowa man who was tricked into a pig-butchering scam just after his divorce. He connected with a scammer posing as a single woman on an online dating app, and they built a relationship over time. After making plans to meet in-person, the scammer claimed she could not make it because her car broke down. A second scammer, claiming to be the woman’s brother, then contacted the Iowan. The “brother” said the Iowan would receive a large inheritance if he promised to take care of his sister. To receive the inheritance, the Iowan was told to pay “required” government fees and shipping costs. The Iowan not only sent more than $100,000 through cryptocurrency ATMs and gift cards, but he was left emotionally devastated. The Iowan realized that he had been scammed when he was contacted by the Iowa Attorney General’s Office.

Pig-Butchering Scam Tactics:

Scammers connect with Iowans on social media or dating apps, pretending to build a relationship.

They build trust with their victims over time, often weeks or months, before a scammer asks for money.

After establishing a trusted relationship with their victims, scammers will tell them a story to persuade them to send money through untraceable methods such as cryptocurrency ATMs.

How to Protect Yourself:

Be wary of connecting with strangers online, and do not accept friend requests from people you do not know.

Do not send money through cryptocurrency ATMs. Once that money is gone, you cannot get it back.

Seek advice and do thorough research before making an investment.

Do not send money to people you have not met in person. If it sounds too good to be true, it probably is.

If you are suspicious of a pig-butchering scam, contact the Iowa Attorney General’s office at 888-777-4590 or file a complaint online: https://www.iowaattorneygeneral.gov/for-consumers/file-a-consumer-complaint.

